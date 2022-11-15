Flagler Public Library Launches Festival of Trees

This year’s “Holly” Day Festival of Trees at the Flagler County Public Library Palm Coast Main Branch is early, because Thanksgiving falls on the last Thursday of the month. The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday, November 18.

“We feature many trees that are decorated by local non-profit organizations, and we wanted to make sure everyone has ample time to come in and see them,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “This annual tradition – sponsored by both the Library and the Friends of the Library – is a favorite.”









The overhead lights are dimmed, and the trees lit bright to create a winter wonderland of more than 40 trees and 10 wreaths. Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a special appearance to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities with children.

“Entertainment this year includes The Handbell Choir from the Palm Coast United Methodist Church, and a very talented family called the ‘Sunshine Mafia’ with a different take on many classic favorites of the holiday season,” Albanese said. “Refreshments will be served that first Friday night.”

The trees will remain on display through the month of December.

“I look forward to celebrating the holiday season with our residents,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “This is always a festive event at the Library, and a great way to kick off the holidays.”

The library is located at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway Northwest. For more information, call 386-446-6763 and select option 1, or go to the Library’s Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyPublicLibrary.