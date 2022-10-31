Flagler County Emergency Management Planner Nealon Joseph Deploys to Lee County

Flagler County Emergency Management Planner Nealon Joseph, a mass care (sheltering, victim/evacuee care) specialist, was requested to deploy to the Lee County’s Emergency Operations Center to relieve existing mutual aid support from Brevard County.

“He will be working with local, state, and federal partners to coordinate ongoing mass care for survivors in Lee County,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Lee County was severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, and we are glad to be able to provide assistance.”









Joseph, who has worked for the county for five years, is credentialed through the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association as both a Florida Professional Emergency Manager and a Florida Intermediate Instructor. He has activated six times during his tenure supporting various mass care programs.

“What I like best about mass care is that it gives you the opportunity to help people during all stages of a disaster – before, during, and after,” he said. “I got into this line of work to help people. Community service.”

Joseph is the 12th staff member from Flagler County to deploy to southwest Florida.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to help our Florida communities in need,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “You never know when we might need their help.”