The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 21, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Nothing on the felony court docket.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. David Ayres is off today. Brian McMillan is hosting, with two high school principals as his guests: Flagler Palm Coast High’s Bobby Bossardet and Matanzas’s Kristin Bozeman. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

10th Annual Jerrell H. Shofner Lecture Series on Florida History and Culture, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Room 402 at John C. Hitt Library at UCF, 12701 Pegasus Dr, Orlando. “From Protest to Politics: Reconsidering the Impact of The Congress of Racial Equality’s Voter Registration Campaigns in Florida,” featuring Allison Mitchell, a PhD Candidate at the University of Virginia and a Dissertation Fellow at Emory University’s James Weldon Johnson Institute. Join the UCF History Department and the Florida Historical Society in-person for Mitchell’s lecture, which focuses on voter registration and Florida’s political make-up to examine the state’s multifaceted social and political landscape as the Congress of Racial Equality’s grassroots endeavors expanded into urban and rural areas. This event is free and open to the public.

Stetson University Symphonic Band and Concert Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. $10 for the general public, $5 for children 13-17, free to Stetson students.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, a Daytona State College production, Gillespy Theatre, News-Journal Center, 221 N Beach St, Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m., $10, book tickets here.

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at the Jacksonville Symphony: Alessio Bax Performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1, plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite Nr. 3 and Beethoven’s Overture from The Consecration of the House, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book tickets here, starting at $27.

William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” 7:30 p.m. at Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine, a Flagler College production directed by Dathan B. Williams. $15 (General Admission) $5 (Students). Free for Flagler faculty/staff/students. Faculty/staff can bring immediate family members at no charge. Book tickets here.

Theatre UCF's 'Working', 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage Theater, 12700 Pegasus Drive, Building 6, Orlando. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book tickets here. In advanced societies, some jobs and the people who perform them get taken for granted, but in this 2012 remake of the 1977 classic, everybody has a powerful voice, capable of shaking the very core of our everyday life. This version of Working features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in the relationship with their profession. Working contains strong language and adult content.









Notably: Today is the 82nd anniversary of the publication of Hemingway’s For Whom the Bell Tolls, back in 1940. It ended up being the fourth-biggest book of 1940 in fiction, behind Mrs. Miniver, by Jan Struther (“a best-selling book and an Academy Award-winning movie,” Goodreads tells us about the novel about an ordinary woman), Kitty Foyle, by Christopher Morley (“a white-collar girl who falls in love with a young socialite”), and, atop the list, Richard Llewellyn’s How Green Was My Valley. Wikipedia tells us the book is “narrated by Huw Morgan, the main character, about his Welsh family and the mining community in which they live. The author had claimed that he based the book on his own personal experiences but this was found to be untrue after his death; Llewellyn was English-born and spent little time in Wales, though he was of Welsh descent.” John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, for my money the best book of the year (I have always had a low-grade aversion to Hemingway’s affectations, admirable though his books are in so many ways), was in eighth place. The Grapes of Wrath won the Pulitzer that year. In non-fiction, Mortimer Adler’s How to Read a Book got second place for the year, ironically followed by A Smattering of Ignorance, by Oscar Levant, although the levantine meant the title ironically, since he intends the book as a show-off concert of name-dropping of all the famous musicians he knew. The inevitable Joseph Alsop book is also on the non-fiction list (my aversion to all things Alsop is unqualified), as is a Van Wyck Brooks title (New England: Indian Summer), but the non-fiction list for that year is otherwise unremarkable.

Now this: An old favorite. For the subtitles, go here.









