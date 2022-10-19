The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The proposed development at Harborside is again before the board. See: “Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments.”

The Flagler Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building’s Chambers, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, 1st Floor.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m., Government Services Building 2, Board Chambers, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club: Democrat Dave Aronberg, the State Attorney for the 15th Circuit and a former member of the Florida Senate, is the keynote speaker at the Oct. 19 lunch at Channel Side. Eight days away from our luncheon, the final luncheon before the mid-term elections and Mr. Aronberg is speaking on the “Forecast of the implications of the political landscape of the general election – State and National.” What a timely topic from an accomplished policy veteran. Registration Required: $35/Members, $40/Guests. Details here.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]