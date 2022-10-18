Two Motorcyclists Are Killed in Crash on Seminole Woods Boulevard Near Grand Landings

A man and a woman were killed this evening in a single motorcycle crash at Seminole Woods Boulevard just south of Grand Landings in Palm Coast. It is the county’s first fatal crash this Biketoberfest, and second grave crash of the day.

There have been no reported fatalities in Volusia County, where Biketoberfest, which officially ended Sunday, is centered.

Both victims in this evening’s crash were riding the same motorcycle, registered in New Jersey. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene within minutes of each other, soon after the crash.









The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear, but “it occurred where it goes from two lanes to one lane, just south of Grand Landings,” Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said, “and it’s going to be for some time.”

Seminole Woods Boulevard was closed in both directions south of Grand Landings–and was still closed around 8:45 p.m.–as the Florida Highway Patrol was conducting the traffic homicide investigation. The Palm Coast Fire Police had initially responded to the scene, along with the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue.

The Fire Police was clearing the scene around 7:45, Berryhill said, leaving it to the Sheriff’s Office and C.O.P.’s to regulate traffic. At the south end, the road was closed at Seminole Woods and Sesame Boulevard, enabling traffic to circumvent the crash scene through Seminole Woods neighborhoods.

Earlier in the day, a 32-year-old woman riding a motorcycle that rear-ended a car on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach suffered a serious leg injury, but survived. That crash took place at around 10:30 a.m. at South Oceanshore Boulevard and 26th Street South.

Twenty people have been killed in crashes on Flagler County’s roads so far this year. Six of them, including tonight’s victims, were riding motorcycles.