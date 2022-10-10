The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 10, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Arraignments and a few sentencings on low-profile cases in felony court today.

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a special meeting at 4 p.m. at City Hall just to renew its state of emergency.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. The commission will likely approve a $500,000 grant for the restoration of its old City Hall, and will discuss an item tabled two weeks ago–taking action on the outcome of Charter Review Committee, which made no proposals for the next ballot. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Notably, or maybe not so much: It is Columbus Day, still. But really: if we’re going to go woke on Columbus, shouldn’t we do likewise on Lewis and Clark? They were not the decimators. They opened the way to decimation as they patronized Indians about the Great White Father back in Washington. In the widest view, the great Bernard de Voto had written before the era of corrective reconsiderations, “the Lewis and Clark expedition belongs to the line of endeavor that had taken Columbus to the New World, the effort to establish a western trade route with the Orient. Specifically, it belongs to the branch of that endeavor which undertook to find direct water communication between the Atlantic and the Pacific, a waterway that led across the land mass of North America. Belief in the existence of such a landlocked Northwest Passage dates back almost to Columbus.”

Now this: ECM, that limpid record label, has just issued Robert Levin’s complete interpretation of Mozart’s 18 piano sonatas in a seven-CD set, on Mozart’s piano. Or rather, on his pianoforte. (You can get it for $65 on CD, $34 as an mp3 download, or listent to the whole thing free on Idagio, with the occasional commercial interruption.) Levin, an interpreter and scholar whose works include completing Mozart’s unfinished Requiem, recorded the set previously, but on different keyboards. Here’s Levin talking about Mozart’s piano:









