West Flagler Waters Receding, Easing Fears

Residents in western Flagler County should see flood waters recede in earnest within the next 24 hours as Haw Creek near Russell Landing appears to have crested, however the high tide measures at Dunns Creek will measure slightly higher over the next week.

“We’re not completely out of it yet,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “Flood levels will continue to rise and fall a bit over the next couple of days.”

Haw Creek appears to have crested at 8.67 feet, which is “major flood stage” (a measure of 4 feet is flood stage). It is still higher than 8 feet – the previous flood record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).









Rain totals from Hurricane Ian in Flagler County ranged from 6 inches at the Palm Coast Branch Library, which allowed it to open Saturday for residents, and 15 inches at the Bunnell Wastewater Treatment Plant – potentially higher in some areas. That treatment plant has been taxed by heavy rainfall in Flagler County since mid-September, well before the storm.

“More than 2,000 buildings send wastewater to our treatment plant – residents, businesses, government (within the core of Bunnell),” said City Manager Alvin Jackson. “The city has been dealing with approximately 1.5 billion gallons of stormwater and approximately 1.1 million gallons of wastewater per day from customers and stormwater infiltration. The design capacity of the treatment plant is 600,000 gallons per day.”

Flagler County would like to remind residents that individuals and households in the county can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, www.youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.