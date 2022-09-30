Palm Coast’s Water, Sewer and Stormwater Rates Go Up by Combined $8 a Month Starting Oct. 1

It isn’t the greatest timing in the world, but it was scheduled–if not required by ordinance–long before Hurricane Ian made it look like salt in the wound: Palm Coast government will implement rate increases for water, wastewater (sewer), and stormwater services beginning October 1, 2022. Combined, those rate increases will equate to an $8-a-month hike, or nearly $100 a year.

The average single-family dwelling with a water usage of 4,000 gallons per month can expect an increase of about $3.63 for water service and a $3.48 increase for wastewater service. The stormwater fee will increase by a flat rate of $1 per household. The new rate schedules for Water and Wastewater Rates and the Stormwater Fee go into effect on October 1, 2022, and can be found on the back of the bill received in October.









The Palm Coast City Council in 2018 approved gradually doubling the stormwater fee from what was $11.65 a month for a residential home to $23.95 a month by 2024. The current stormwater fee is $20.59, so it’s going up to $1.59. The council at the time also approved a 21 percent base rate increase for water and sewer customers.

The council in 2018 ratified its administration’s argument that the city’s aging stormwater infrastructure needed numerous upgrades if it were to not fail during a severe weather event. The stormwater system’s apparently stellar performance during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Ian seems to have vindicated that approach: barely a handful of homes experienced flooding inside their walls.

While the City is reluctant to raise prices, utility operating costs are ever-increasing, the city said in a release issued today. These funds will go towards the ongoing renewal and replacements of aging infrastructure and keep these vital utility systems functioning at the high level of service that Palm Coast residents have come to expect.

The City of Palm Coast has created a webpage containing helpful information for residents about the utility rate adjustment, including utility assistance programs, water conservation tips, a proposed rate schedule, and more. Residents can view the webpage by clicking here.

Residents can submit questions to our customer service portal at PalmCoast.gov/Connect or by calling Customer Service at 386-986-2360.