The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 29, 2022









Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thursday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Just look forward to Saturday: sunny, low 80s.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

All systems remain closed: Remember, curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Editorial notebook: Watching Gov. DeSantis through two press conferences from the state’s Emergency Management HQ today, next to Kevin Guthrie, Flagler’s one-time heroic emergency management director, I thought: if DeSantis was like that all the time, bearing down on governance, on what matters, on true leadership without ideological nonsense (and without insulting half the population half the time) he’d have us all eating out of his hand. We’d get somewhere. Hurricane Ian is showing him at his best. He even thanked the Biden administration, if while blanching a tinge. Pity how ideology poisons.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.