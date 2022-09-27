Stetson University Cancels Classes Through Friday and Issues Advisory to Students



Stetson University announced Monday that undergraduate classes are canceled Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 28-30. Graduate classes in the College of Arts and Sciences also are canceled Wednesday-Friday. Online graduate business courses will be moved to asynchronous learning for the week.

The university issued the following advisory to students, faculty and staff:

Stetson University Residential Housing in DeLand remains open for students. However, Hurricane Ian is moving on a more easterly route and may come closer than previously thought.

Local emergency services are preparing for potential winds of 74-110 mph on Thursday into Friday and heavy rains of 8-15 inches are expected. Our area is now under a Hurricane Watch. For updates and the latest forecast track for Hurricane Ian, please check the National Hurricane Center.









As Hurricane Ian crosses our area, there may be significant disruptions in power, air conditioning and Wi-Fi. (There are no generators in residential buildings.) Police, emergency services and medical assistance may be limited. Dining may only be able to offer limited services. Going outside of your residential building may not be possible due to storm conditions for more than 24 hours.

Therefore, students who can safely return home or shelter with family or friends elsewhere may be more comfortable doing so and are always encouraged to make their own decisions for their own safety.

At this time, both the Carlton Union Building and Lynn Business Center are on a generator in the event there is a power outage. Public Safety will relocate to LBC Room 429 on Wednesday, and local shelters are available starting Wednesday.

Building Access:

The CUB will be card-swipe only, beginning this evening through the weekend. With the exception of the residential buildings, the CUB and LBC, all other buildings will be closed with no access for faculty, staff and students from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

The library will be closed from Wednesday through Friday. We will determine the potential for opening the library on Saturday and/or Sunday as the impact of the storm becomes clearer.

Academic facilities will open on Friday at 12 p.m., if possible.

Hours of operation for other services:









Dining Services will be provided in the Lynn Dining Commons only, beginning Wednesday afternoon.

o Hatter StrEats will close tonight at its normal time of 11 p.m., while Einstein Bros. Bagels and the Coffee Shop will close Wednesday at 3 p.m., until after the storm passes.

o The Commons will open:

• On Wednesday for breakfast from 8-10 a.m.; lunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.; and dinner from 5-7 p.m.

• On Thursday, the Commons will be closed during the storm. But students will be able to pick up three boxed meals on Wednesday evening during dinner service to eat on Thursday.

• On Friday for brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 5-7 p.m.

o Dining Services hopes to resume normal hours in the Lynn Dining Commons on Saturday and Sunday, as the impact of the storm becomes clearer.

Tentative hours for the Hollis Center will be:

o Wednesday, Thursday: Closed

o Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

o The hours are dependent on the storm, power outages, etc. Please check the website for updates, under Specialty Hours.

The Hand Art Center is closed Wednesday through Saturday.

The Gillespie Museum is closed until the restart of classes on campus.

Cancellations:

Athletics is cancelling all outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday. Teams scheduled to travel are making plans to leave as early as possible. Tennis on Saturday and Sunday also has been canceled.

A Faculty Recital with Dione Chandler, oboe, and Kristie Born, piano, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Oct. 12.

The Stetson Choral Festival, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, with Stetson Hatter Choir, Stetson Chorale, Opera Scenes Performances, Stetson Concert Choir and Festival Honor Chorus, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14-15.

Other Important Information:

Students: When you leave your residence hall, close and lock all windows. Unplug electrical devices and lift them off the floor. Empty refrigerators.

Employees: Please empty refrigerators and turn off all computers, monitors and IT equipment before leaving.

Stetson will provide hurricane updates daily by 4 p.m. through your Stetson email, on Stetson Today and the Stetson University Facebook page.