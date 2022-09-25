2nd Annual Flagler Open Arms Recovery Music Festival Draws Hundreds in Flagler Beach

Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization’s 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery drew talent and over 350 attendees, which was a larger crowd than last year. The festival was held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.

“We were pleased to host another successful festival this year,” said Pam Birtolo. “I love watching the event grow as the community increases awareness about recovery,” Pam added.









The event included live music from Dakota & Hurley with special guests Jay Wirth, Haley Chase, David Lane Band, Musical Chairs, and Ferris Deluxe. There were also food trucks and 40 exhibitors from the recovery world and more. The event’s major sponsors were AdventHealth Palm Coast, Care Connect+, One Love Yoga, Palm Coast Produce and Epic Behavioral Healthcare.

Flagler OARS is Flagler County’s Recovery Community Organization, a nonprofit grassroots peer-led organization that focuses on substance use disorder, public education, policy advocacy, and peer support. Flagler OARS distributes over 400 boxes of Narcan monthly and provides a variety of recovery support groups. Birtolo speaks to professional groups throughout Flagler to grow the awareness of recovery.

It is estimated there are 1.4 million Floridians who are in recovery from an alcohol or substance use disorder. Across Florida, a new movement has taken place to create recovery friendly communities with the creation of local Recovery Community Organizations. At present, there are thirty (30) Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) across Florida.

Flagler OARS can be reached at https://flagleroars.org/, or 386-233-3444. Save the date for Flagler OARS Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the VFW building, 47 Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast.