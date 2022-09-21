The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 21, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical storm Gaston has formed in the epicenter of the north Atlantic, but is making a slow turn for the east. Hurricane Fiona is heading for bermuda Friday, and Nova Scotia by Saturday, still as a hurricane.

The Palm Coast City Council holds its second and final hearing setting the coming fiscal year’s tax rate and budget, at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.









Notably: Today is the United Nations’ International Day of Irony, more commonly known as the International Day of Peace. Here’s the opening of a March 27, 2000 front-page article by Pascal Zachary in the Wall Street Journal, as remarkable for its nostalgic feel as for the mass of cliches that made it past the Journal’s editors: “Listen to the nightly news and hear the dogs of war growling as fiercely in this new century as ever: the meat grinder in Chechyna, religious slaughter in Indonesia and Kashmir, tribal warfare in the Congo, China rattling its giant saber. Now hear this: It is peace, not war, that is on the march these days. Implausible as it may seem, peace is advancing — fitfully but unmistakably — in the world.” Two years later, the Journal was applauding the invasion of Afghanistan, calling for invading Iraq and for broadening the “war on terror.”

