Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach

Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris.

Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova Road. Harris is also a co-owner of the newly reopened Huey Magoo’s in Daytona Beach on Beville Road.

Harris is one of the area’s long-time restauranteurs. He started working in his father’s restaurant when he was eight years old and loved it. Moving to Ormond Beach more than 20 years ago, Harris immediately combined his appreciation for Ormond Beach with his passion for food, owning several restaurants over the years.









“My wife, daughter and I love being a part of this community and look forward to being here for a very long time, opening more restaurants where people can come together to enjoy the company, atmosphere and food,” said Harris. “We believe Huey Magoo’s will be very well received in Ormond Beach and will soon become the place to be for locals and visitors alike.”

Huey Magoo’s is known as the “Filet Mignon of Chicken®,” serving only the best three percent of the chicken. Its tenders are all-natural, with no antibiotics, hormones, steroids or preservatives.

During its Ormond Beach Grand Opening, guests got a chance to enter to win a surfboard or Yeti cooler. The winners will be announced on September 23, 2022.

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens. Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio and coming soon to South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more.

Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality food at reasonable prices.