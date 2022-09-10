The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 10, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical Storm Watch: A feared tropical storm that was expected to form in the mid-Atlantic has dissipated in the last 24 hours. Other activity is minor.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

“Pippin,” at the Daytona Playhouse, directed by Robin Bassett. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call (386) 255-2431. Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: We have a harvest moon tonight, with the moon beginning its full phase at 6 a.m. When The New York Times for its July 21, 1969 edition asked Pablo Picasso, among many other luminaries of the time, what he thought of men walking on the moon, as they had the day before, Picasso gave the shortest answer of those that filled pages 6 and 7 of the paper: “It means nothing to me. I have no opinion about it, and I don’t care.” The answers, by such people as Charles Lindbergh, Nabokov, the Dalai Lama, Jesse Jackson, Reinhold Niebuhr and many others, were surprisingly measured and not at all uniformly rah-rah. They were reflective of an anxious, even demoralized time when the United States felt alienated from itself. What’s odd is that if there is to be a repeat with the bedraggled Artemis program and the Times were again to ask luminaries of the day a similar question, I doubt the caliber of people they’d ask would be the same–we’d have more celebrities, more technocrats, more “business” people, that strange breed of green aristocrats–and fewer moral leaders and public intellectuals. “We are betraying our moral weakness in our very triumphs in technology and economics,” said Niebuhr at the time. Saul Alinsky: “As far as statements on the historical significance, it is so obviously epoch-making that the answers are all cliches. The answers sound as stupid as the questions.” But he had begun his answer by saying, of Nixon of course: “It represents a major opportunity for the Administration to go to the moon. I think the president ought to be among those going. It would be great history.” I liked Jackson’s answer, similar to Niebuhr’s, though Niebuhr–for all my eternal admiration for him–always wrote as if for the New Yorker. Jackson is all soul. See his answer, down below, past what remains one of the greatest addresses at any political convention. How we need those words these days, to keep hope alive, and on so many levels.

Now this: I couldn’t find the full 43 minutes of the speech to embed here, but this Nation documentary does the job, and the full speech is at the C-Span link below.

https://www.c-span.org/video/?3504-1/jesse-jackson-1988-convention-speech





Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.