700 Flagler County Residents, Mostly Kids, Participating in PAL This Summer

As part of its mission to serve the youth of Flagler County, the Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people – mostly kids – to its various events during the summer of 2022.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in partnership with Flagler Sheriff’s PAL – a non-profit 501(c)3 organization – focused its efforts this summer on a variety of programs, including hosting mobile camps, sports leagues and mentorships.

“The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL does terrific work in giving our youth positive ways to interact with law enforcement,” stated Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “I thank our PAL staff, School Resource deputies and community partners for organizing all these events and making each one a success.”









Nearly 300 children participated in five Mobile PAL camps this summer in Flagler Beach, Cattleman’s Hall, Hidden Trails, Carver Gym and the Espanola Community Center. Those kids got to meet FCSO deputies, play outdoor games and get free treats.

Flagler Sheriff’s PAL and FCSO deputies also participated in week-long getaways at the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Camp in Barberville (Volusia County) and Camp Sorenson in Hilliard (Nassau County). About 140 kids and 9 FCSO deputies got to experience a variety of events, including archery, kayaking and swimming.

PAL also supported other events hosted by community partners. One such event was hosted by Bunnell Elementary School at Seminole Woods Community Park where 120 people attended.

Sports are a large part of Flagler Sheriff’s PAL offerings. Nearly 140 kids participated in Boxing, Softball, Swimming, Tennis and Volleyball (Co-Ed and Sand) leagues at various locations around the county.

20 teenagers were involved in the local chapter of the Florida Sheriff’s Explorers Association (FSEA), which usually meets once a week on Mondays. Some of them won awards at the state level during a statewide FSEA conference at the end of June.

Another once-a-week program held this summer featured 25 kids being mentored by members of PAL and its community partners. During these meetings, usually held on Wednesdays, various topics were discussed, including bullying, internet safety, peer pressure, smoking and vaping.