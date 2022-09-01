New Traffic Pattern Enforced Around Bunnell Elementary Starting Sept. 6 to Cut Down on Complaints

Effective September 6, a new traffic pattern will be enforced around Bunnell Elementary School during school drop off and pick up times.









The new pattern was developed by Bunnell Elementary school and the Bunnell Police Department to alleviate issues that arose after the resumption of school in August, when the Police Department received complaints related to traffic safety during drop-off in the morning.

According to a city release, “some drivers were driving in the wrong direction on local streets, speeding, running stop signs, and disregarding parents who walk their children to school. School leadership reported they were experiencing more car drop-offs than ever, which created longer wait times than previous years.”

Dave Brannon, the Bunnell Police Chief, Marcus Sanfilippo, the Bunnell Elementary School Principal, the district’s safety director and the city’s infrastructure director devised a plan to resolve the issues.

“We collectively believe this plan will improve the roughly 30-minute window every morning for drop-offs,” Brannon said. “As with any change, it will take some getting used to, but Bunnell police officers will be present to ensure a smooth transition. We encourage patience and caution and ask every driver to plan their time accordingly.”

VPK car riders will no longer line-up for drop-off on E. Magnolia Street. Instead, those drivers need to line-up on E. Howe Street near the southwest corner of the school property as indicated on the map. Only K-5 car riders will use Magnolia to drop-off their students. School staff will be on-site in both locations to assist drivers and students. There are two daycares near the school impacted by the traffic wait time. Those car riders should continue to line-up on Magnolia to access their respective daycare driveway.









As outlined by Bunnell Elementary, it is as follows:

1. All car riders for students in kindergarten through 5th grade should enter the school area off E. Magnolia Street. You will see on the map the yellow line is for K-5.

2. All cars after drop-off should exit the parking lot and make a right on N. Palmetto.

3. For pre-kindergarten (VPK), only car riders will now come down E. Howe street and make a left into the gym parking lot, just before N. Peach St. You will exit onto N. Chapel and make a left to prevent causing issues with the main car rider line on E. Magnolia St. East Howe will be your way in and out of the school zone.

4. VPK cars, do not use N. Peach St. This is needed for PK bus traffic.

5. For the safety and protection of car riders and school staff, the school is asking for drivers to wait for staff to direct them and not to pass cars in line unless directed to.

6. Walkers will continue to use Orange St. Walker parents are not to park anywhere along E. Howe or the side streets.









7. If your child comes to school in a vehicle other than a school bus, they should be a designated car rider. Contact the front office if you need a car rider tag.

All drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws and not to speed, run stop signs, or drive in the wrong direction of the roadway.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we transition through these changes,” the school says on its webpage, with a plan of the coming changes (see above.