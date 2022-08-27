The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 27, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: A personal favorite, Theodore Dreiser (how couldn’t he be with a masterpiece like An American Tragedy), was born on this day in 1871. Dreiser is that writer who couldn’t write for shit but whose books could make most of his contemporaries look like worms. William Dean Howells could turn a phrase and his pages shimmered, but bored the hell out of you before you could make it to the next paragraph. Scott Fitzgerald has his moments, but there’s a preciousness to the prose and a narrowness of sights that in the end makes Dreiser’s clunkiness more noble, and I think more bearable (certainly less pretentious). Finally, there’s his lesser known Hoosier Holiday, when he took one of the first cross-country car trips of the century (such as they were back then: I’m not sure he got past Indiana much) and wrote about it. Unlike Tragedy and Sister Carrie, I’ve yet to make it to the end of the book. I’m waiting for gas prices to drop. Meanwhile you can check out C-Span’s take on his genius. In other notables: it is one of my least personal favorites’ birthdays, too: Hegel’s (1770). I really think the world would have been better off without that phenomenologist, or at least without what his descendants made of him.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.