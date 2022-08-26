Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers

Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.

So it was with three of our more noxious poison peddlers in this primary election: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald. Flagler County hasn’t given up the ghost yet. Nor is it free of the peddlers.

But it’s the exception, not the rule, and it happens only when the electorate gets hoodwinked, the way it got hoodwinked when Mullins and Woolbright were elected. It was less so when McDonald regained her school board seat four years ago because she’d done an excellent job of playing Jekyll to her Hyde in her first term. That all ended when she went mullah on the board, bringing out preachers and prayer bongs before going bonkers for Qanon during the Covid pandemic and doubling down with Woolbright’s Comstockery. I just hope we didn’t trade one hoodwink for another with a couple of new candidates.

This has nothing to do with a liberal plaint against conservatives, because it’s not a liberal-conservative dichotomy at all. We’re in a conservative county. That’s a given, and it’s not about to change. It’s also irrelevant. If Flagler is solidly conservative, it remains sanely, moderately so for now, even for a one-party county with just three Democrats among 33 elected officials on six government boards, plus the five (all-Republican) constitutionals (the clerk of court, the tax collector, the supervisor of elections, the property appraiser and the sheriff).









Look at most of those 32 serving (one seat on the Bunnell commission is vacant). They work hard, debate hard, stick to local everyday issues that matter and the cancers of ideology and showoff piety at the door (but for those irritating but inoffensive prayers at the beginning of Bunnell and county meetings). They might as well be their own Rotary: but for the diversity part, they live up to Rotary’s principles.

Of course there are disagreements, the occasional public outrage, even a few dumpster fires from time to time (see under “Flagler Beach”). Of course there are hotheads (Eddie, Eddie, Eddie, and when Michael Martin speaks, seismographs in California know it). But all that remains within the usual bounds of political discourse. That’s local politics. It’s bracing, not alarming. It’s the sequel to Tocqueville’s Democracy in America.

Where things go sideways is when the elected Mullinsify and start pimping their poisons by sucking down the national talking points of the usual propaganda organs and vomiting them back on us as if any of it has the slightest bearing on silted swales and canals in Palm Coast, better roads for the west side or the middling reading grades of Flagler students.

We live in an era when truth, fact, evidence, science have been reduced to opinion. Evidence is whatever the liars and fabricators want it to be. And masses of people believe it. Stupor and stupidity can be a winning constituency, if manipulated with appealing dogmas by shameless demagogues. Trump didn’t set the standard. He just updated an American deformity dating back to William Jennings Bryan, Huey Long, Father Coughlin, George Wallace and Newt Gingrich, among many others. The sewers of social media were soulmates to Trump’s poison. Millions drank. Minions arose. To wit: the witless Mullins, The Woolbright, the McDonalds. They may be gone. The poison peddlers definitely aren’t.









Take Ed Danko, the ostensible Palm Coast city councilman. He’s calmed down from his first year’s impersonation of a caudillo off his meds. He doesn’t seem to have insulted the children of former officials lately or spat out as colossal a slander as he did about the former mayor during a council meeting, for which he never apologized, or, that we know of, made employees uncomfortable at City Hall lately. He even sounds reasonable at times, almost genial.

But he’s still a troll off the council. He was a Mullins apologist to the end (Mullins shoveled money at Danko’s Trump Club), he’s still shilling for Big Lie Trump at every turn, which ought to be an automatic disqualification for office in voters’ eyes since he is lying about the very system that got him in office. And I don’t know what happens after a certain hour, based on the nocturnal emissions he drops in FlaglerLive’s comment section (he’s since been banned: he was not complying with his own boycott, let alone our comment policy), but he appears to be under the influence of a narcotic more powerful than Fox News. Maybe he switched to OAN. Anyway, he’s going to have to do a lot better to convince us that he’s not a poison peddler anymore.

I hesitate to include Christy Chong and Will Furry on the peddlers’ list just yet. But their behavior in the campaign so far is not encouraging. They had their faces stamped on that pack of lies that portrayed themselves as the real thing and Trevor Tucker, along with Sally Hunt and Courtney VandeBunte, as criminals “wanted for hindering parental rights” and pushing critical race theory and “gender indoctrination.” It didn’t work against VandeBunte and Hunt, but it knocked out Tucker.

True, he took his win for granted, which was insanely foolish. It’s not 2008 anymore, Trevor. But he was the most authentically conservative member of the school board, and he wouldn’t know critical theory from a monk in Nepal. I doubt Furry and Chong would, either. Yet they rode in on what they should have denounced, making them poison peddlers in my book, so far anyway.









That’s before addressing that bogus platform of theirs cribbed right out of the Moms-for-McCarthyism playbook. They know damn well the CRT-gender-parental-rights mantra is today’s red-baiting, a fabrication to address a non-existent problem, the dog-whistling bigotry of it all aside. But whatever Trump clone they’re using to run their campaigns read his Gingrich memo about how to use certain words when a) demagoguery’s your thing, b) you have nothing to offer beyond cheap slogans and a DeSantis hat, and c) smearing the opposition can win you votes. That’s what this whole fake school crisis is all about. I don’t think Furry and Chong had the capacity to think this through–they’re no Gingriches–but they knew a good ploy when it was fed them, so off went that malicious double-sided flier.

Of course they have all the free speech in the world. But that doesn’t make their speech factual, ethical, moral, or responsible, and if they can’t muster those four qualities heading into a school board seat, where a little bit more is expected of them, they’re just Woolbright redux. Taking part in that lovefest of lawbreaking endorsements at Parkview Church wasn’t exactly a good example for the kids, either. Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they’ll see the light, and I don’t mean the messianic kind they’ve been burning our retinas with. If not, the electorate won’t be any kinder to them than it was to the other crusaders.

Tuesday’s election is not a turning point. It’s more like another temporary win for sanity. Flagler is still getting much redder because it’s getting older: there’s a direct connection between the huge proportionate increase in the county’s elderly population over the past 10 years and the increase in Republican registrations, and if this continues Flagler may well be the next Villages and a fertile ground for the very kind of white nationalists, bigots and liars defeated this week. Just not yet. Poison-peddling nut jobs may still win office of course, and do. But for now, it looks like Flagler voters will make damn sure that they have a short and embarrassing shelf life.

Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. a version of this piece aired on WNZF.