Jevante Hamilton Guilty of Manslaughter In 1st Ever Flagler Trial on Drug Overdose Murder Charge

After deliberating three hours today, a Flagler County jury found Jevante Tyquan Hamilton guilty of manslaughter, not first degree murder, for selling the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson in August 2019.

The four-day trial before Circuit Judge Chris France was the first of its kind in Flagler County history. While half a dozen individuals who have been charged with murder for selling the drugs that caused deaths, all had so far pleaded out their cases, and all are serving relatively lengthy prison sentences. Hamilton is the first to take his case to trial.









Had he been convicted of the first-degree murder charge–a particular class of first degree murder related to the “unlawful distribution of a controlled substance”–he would have faced mandatory life in prison without parole. The manslaughter conviction exposes him to up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years to be served day for day, meaning that he will accrue no gain time, or time off for good behavior, for those 15 years. Sentencing has not been set.

The mandatory requirements result from the fact that he is a prison-release re-offender: this was his third felony conviction within 10 years.

Hamilton, 25, of Sheridan Road in Daytona Beach, faces more than half a dozen probation violation charges in Volusia, which also expose him to many years in prison. He was on probation when he sold Davidson the drugs that killed him.

Davidson was a resident of 2 Cole Court in Palm Coast, where he lived with his parents. Authorities were called early the morning of Aug. 24, 2019, when his father found him unresponsive. Deputies arrived, performed CPR, turned over rescue efforts to paramedics when they arrived, and attempts continued for about 20 minutes, to no avail. Less than 12 hours later, Hamilton was arrested on a drug charge.









Detectives at the time had seized Davidson’s phone that bore texts and indications that Hamilton had sold Davidson fentanyl, termed “Boi” or “boy” or white heroin, in the slang used by the dealer and his buyers. They arranged for an undercover buy. But it was not until October 2020 that Hamilton was indicted for murder for Davidson’s death, becoming at the time only the second person to face a murder charge for the death of a person by overdose. He’d been preceded in that regard by Joseph Colon, now serving 30 years in prison after a plea deal.

Hamilton was driving a white Mercedes hatchback when he pulled up to the area of the sting in Palm Coast. At trial he argued that he was at his apartment at Indigo Plantation in Daytona Beach when Davidson died.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Jennifer Dunton and Mark Johnson. Hamilton was represented by Assistant Public defender Brian Smith.