Palm Coast Seeks Proposals to Replace Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor, Rent and Utilities at $3,000 a Month

After its falling out with the Green Lion Cafe earlier this summer, Palm Coast government this week formally launched its next step in possibly replacing the popular restaurant at Palm Harbor Golf Club with a new company. The city issued a request for proposal, seeking bids by Sept. 15 with plans to have the new company operating by Feb. 1.









The arrangement would be a five-year lease with an option to renew for an additional five years. Rent is set at $1,500 a month, or $18,000 a year, with a 3 percent annual increase, not including utilities. With utilities, the monthly cost would be at least $3,000. All other aspects of the operation would presumably remain the same: The RFP calls for a tenant that will operate a restaurant, a full bar and catering services, specifies hours of operation (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except some holidays).

But unless the Green Lion files a bid, the brand will change, and with that comes uncertainty that attaches to any new restaurant operation. Success does not necessarily follow signatures. For its part the Green Lion had managed to become Trip Advisor’s trop restaurant in Palm Coast, not a minor or easily replicated feat.

The Green Lion declined to comment on the RFP. Once the city decided to sever the lease with the restaurant, it gave it six months’ notice to clear the space. The city is having to pay a year’s rent, or $7,200. It is entirely possible that the Green Lion will file a bid, if only because of its own manager’s and owners’ convincing public testimony over the past many months–and the outpouring of support–that it is a very successful business that would not be undone by the additional costs. Bruised feelings aside, it would be a surprise if the restaurant did not file a bid.









The city and the Green Lion had negotiated a new lease–or concession agreement, as the restaurant preferred to call it–for over a year. The 2017 lease with the Green Lion Cafe gave the restaurant free rent for the first six months, then $500 a month, with all utilities paid by the city. Rent had risen to $600 a month by the time negotiations for a new agreement started last year, but the city was still paying all utilities. The city sought to shift most of those burdens to the restaurant and raise the rant substantially.

The restaurant was wiling to go along, up to a point, and the two sides appeared to be close to a deal. But on two occasions, when the matter went before the City Council, council members intervened with new demands. In one notoriously ugly meeting in February council members threw out the agreement the administration had negotiated and called for a new RFP. Then, after facing a torrent of community support for the restaurant, the council reversed course and let negotiations restart but on different terms. Again, when the two sides appeared close to a deal, the council intervened with new demands, the restaurant’s owners themselves, disbelieving, lost their cool, and the deal collapsed.

In its final offer, the Green Lion was willing to pay $2,100 a month in rent ($25,184 a year) the first year, and pay for internet, phone and natural gas, but the city would have to continue paying for water, sewer and electricity, which would add roughly $1,500 a month according to rough calculations discussed during council meetings. The restaurant appeared willing to add the cost of electricity. The deal fell through when the council sought to have the Green Lion take on the additional $1,000 a month charge for water and sewer service.

The RFP is not a tantalizing document. RFPs rarely are. Its entirety is available for public inspection through the city’s website. Aside from its outline of expected rent, it requires the potential tenant to provide all furnishings. The RFP also sets in stone many of the issues that became contentious between the city and the Green Lion Cafe: the tenant will be responsible for all utilities–propane or natural gas, internet service, phone service, credit card service, electricity, and 50 percent of metered water and sewer service in the building, which is shared property with the city’s pro shop. The tenant will also be responsible for all maintenance and repair of interior equipment.









Again, the city is not asking for any form of profit sharing even after the restaurant earns a certain amount of revenue. Such profit sharing arrangements are common with restaurants that operate on public property. Flagler Beach has such an arrangement with the Funky Pelican, which pays 3 percent of gross sales in excess of $1 million. The Funky Pelican is required to provide a monthly report on gross sales and sales tax receipt records.

Applicants to the Palm Harbor bid will be required to provide two years’ worth of audited financial statements or federal tax returns. “In all cases, the Proposer must provide a balance sheet, an income statement, and a statement of cash flow, or other documents demonstrating that the Proposer has the financial resources necessary to provide the Collection Services contemplated by the City,” the bid documents state.