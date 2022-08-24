Nightmare Over

By Steve Robinson

As we reflect on Flagler County’s resounding rejection of the bigotry, lies and posturing of its County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins, please allow me—a board member of FlaglerLive—to weigh in on FlaglerLive’s coverage of this man.

Mullins has spent the last several years viciously attacking FlaglerLive’s editor, Pierre Tristam. Politicians lashing out at journalists is as old the nation itself, but Mullins’ attacks on Pierre were ugly, personal and, frankly, threatening. A politician supposedly serving citizens of the country’s third-largest state borrowed extensively from the sort of anti-Semitic caricatured images that infested the German press in the 1930s, and that can easily be found to this day on far-right and neo-Nazi websites.









The fact that Pierre is not Jewish is irrelevant. Depicting a man as a terrorist, as a cockroach that needs to be squashed is an invitation to violence and is simply beyond the pale. A while back, several FlaglerLive board members, myself included, became concerned enough about Mullins that we discussed whether some response to these personal attacks was called for. We batted around ideas, from simply issuing an official board statement of condemnation, to a citizens’ campaign coordinated by the board to challenge Mullins’ lies and threats.

As a board member and FL’s editor, Pierre listened quietly to all of this and said simply “No.” I’m paraphrasing here, but Pierre reminded all of us that a journalist’s job is not to organize, petition or canvass, but to report facts. Above all, he said, a journalist must not become the story. Pierre’s response to our worries about his and his family’s safety left some of us frustrated and not a little fearful for him in these overheated times. But, as usual, Pierre was correct. His job, which he has done with remarkable poise and diligence over the years, is to report.

And report he did, presenting facts about Joe Mullins’ behavior that called into question Mullins’ fitness for public office in Flagler County—or anywhere else for that matter—and were finally too much for even Flagler Republicans to ignore.









There is a lesson here. Serious local journalism—not the weekly shopper variety—is disappearing in this country, and that is more than a shame, it is dangerous. Government wields most of its influence at the local level, and the absence of coverage of politicians and their machinations in villages, towns and counties is almost as much of a threat to our democracy as the crimes committed in Washington, D.C., around Jan. 6.

Some might say—both in support and in opposition—that FlaglerLive “got” Mullins. I would disagree. Pierre resisted the board’s visceral and very human impulse to “get” Mullins by doing what a journalist does—he assembled facts to inform an electorate about a corrupt, contemptible bigot in public office. Mullins “got” himself through his own actions and, armed with facts about him from FlaglerLive, the voters of Flagler County finally “got” Mullins. And that’s the way it should be.

Steve Robinson, retired from a 30-year career in New York and Atlanta in print, TV and the Web, and has been a FlaglerLive board member for almost a decade. Reach him by email here.