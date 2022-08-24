The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 24, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The Kwentel Moultrie trial enters its third and possibly final day. Moultrie is on trial for the second time on a charge of first-degree felony rape of a 16-year-old girl in Palm Coast in 2019. This is the second time Moultrie is being tried. The first trial in April ended with a hung jury. Moultrie, who has been at the county jail without bond, also faces separate charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary stemming from an unrelated incident resulting from a home invasion in the R-Section in late December, 2021. The jury will not hear about those charges. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The trial is expected to take three days, including jury selection.

The Flagler County Commission holds a 1 p.m. workshop focused on the 2022-23 budget, and on its differences with the sheriff’s request. The county and the sheriff earlier this month were either $1.3 million or $700,000 apart. The workshop may be followed by a special meeting where commissioners could take a vote. At the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at noon at the Government Services Building’s first floor conference room, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell.

Flagler Cares Help Night: Flagler Cares and other community partners for this one-stop help night! The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:

Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition

Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals

Health Marketplace information and Medicaid application assistance from Flagler Cares

Information on Flagler Cares’ new Behavioral Health Program

Support services and information for families from Healthy Start

Information on services offered by The House Next Door

Information on vocational rehabilitation/disability assistance

Grace Community Food Pantry dry food bags

Tablet program – free tablets (including internet, calls, texts) for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:

Medicaid

Section 8

Food stamps

Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)

Medicaid Section 8 Food stamps Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2) Assistance with food stamp and Medicaid applications and cases from ESS Medicaid worker

﻿Information on services offered by Hope Florida

﻿Information on services offered by CareerSource

Narcan and information about services/groups offered by Flagler Oars

Florida Department of Health in Flagler Count

Fingerprinting is available at the Flagler Beach Police Department through Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please bring a Government issued photo ID (Driver’s License, Passport etc.). The cost is $5 if you have your own card, and $7 if you need a card provided. Please bring exact change. Please call (386) 517-2020 before you make a trip to the Police Department, to ensure that someone is on-site to do fingerprinting and to answer any questions that you might have. 204 S Flagler Ave, Flagler Beach.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: A few days ago I made an analogy between Jill Woolbright, the school board member, and Pope Innocent III, architect of the genocidal crusade against France’s Cathars. I did not mention something else Innocent is infamous for: he declared Magna Carta (the “great charter of freedom”) null and void–on this day in 2015. Ron DeSantis texted him his deeply felt appreciation.

Now this: Sugar: the bitter truth.









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.