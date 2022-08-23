Stetson University Raises Record $52.2 Million in 2021

Stetson University raised a record $52.2 million last year, providing money for scholarships, academic programs and facility improvements.

President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, called the record fundraising “an extraordinary accomplishment,” noting that the university’s previous record was about $29 million raised in 2018.

“I believe our donors, granting agencies and friends of the University determined that there was no better time to give to Stetson University than right now,” he said. “The pandemic has presented both unprecedented challenges and opportunities for higher education and the extraordinary generosity of our donors has energized and inspired us all.”









The gifts and pledges were received in the 2021-22 fiscal year, ending June 30, and will benefit many areas across campus, said Krista Bofill, vice president of Development and Alumni Engagement.

The funding will provide scholarships and lab equipment, and support academic programs like Fine Arts, Music and Health Sciences. The donations included a $16 million bequest from Antoinette “Toni” LaValle that is providing scholarships and other support to students in the arts and music.

In addition, the donations will pay for renovations to athletic facilities, such as Melching Field for Stetson Baseball and the Edmunds Center.

The record fundraising comes only a few years after Stetson completed a $218 million comprehensive campaign in 2019, exceeding its $200 million goal.

“When people are giving their philanthropic dollars, they have so many more choices than they did 20 years ago,” Bofill said. “It says a lot for people to choose us at this time and for them to understand that we are making a difference not only in the students we serve, but also in the community.”