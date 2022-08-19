The Passion of The Woolbright

What has Jill Woolbright got to do with a 13th century pope’s crusade against his own? Let me tell you. You won’t read any of this in schools because Florida’s HB7 now makes it illegal to teach any kind of history that hurts white Christians’ feelings, so a little table-setting is necessary.

Starting near the turn of the 12th century, certain people in Europe who called themselves Christians—forefathers of what would become, in their lord and savior narrative, the Christian States of America, later shortened to the Lost Cause’s CSA—were busy crusading against heathen Arabs in the land they (both Christians and heathens) called holy. The way there was long, dull and trying for horny zealots more accustomed to channeling their aggression back at the hut against women and other lesser life forms. So to pass the time they slaughtered as many Jews as they could while merely plundering and raping fellow-Christians’ lands, women and children.

You had to have a bit of money to pull off a crusade. Since most people were poor, that left a lot of homicidal energy untapped back home. So pope Innocent III had a brilliant idea. He’d have a sort of Epcot crusade. If his faithfuls couldn’t afford to murder heathens in the holy land, he would find them heathens at home for the low low price of a day’s ride max.









The heathens were the Cathars of Languedoc in southern France. They were Christians. They even called themselves Good Christians. But they were pacifists, they worshiped in nature, not in churches, they may have been vegetarians, they believed in a dual kind of god, one good, one bad, and they believed it their duty to perfect themselves in the image of the better god. They were, in other words, woke. So Innocent went DeSantis on their ass.

My Great Big Book of Horrible Things lists quite a few mass killings up until that time, from the Roman slave wars to untold massacres during Chinese dynasties. But the crusade against the Cathars may well be the first genocide in history, the first explicit command to eradicate an entire people from the face of the earth just for their beliefs. “Kill them all. God will know his own,” the pope’s emissary told the French. They did. They massacred up to a million of these evil spirits among them. What the crusade didn’t complete, the Inquisition mopped up, creating a template for many a genocides to come, real and wishful.

Woolbright, lifting Hugo Chavez’s language to apply it to district colleagues and employees, is only at the wishing-upon-a-satan stage. Neither she nor her enabling, lawbreaking preachers at local churches called for more than electoral fatwas on those “evil spirits” that surround her at the school district. But the language she used is shocking. It’s the language of eradication. It’s clearly alarming to her colleagues and should be alarming to employees at the district. Call it rhetorical, but she did say she’s engaged in “satanic warfare.” Woolbright doesn’t have the courage to do more than pander and playact. Her sycophants could have different ideas. Our sheriff has arrested many children for less, and over jokes. Woolbright is dead serious, and there’s nothing more dangerous than a humorless fanatic.









Woolbright’s language, the language that white Christian nationalists across the country are now using, often with calls to violence–and actual violence, as in Charleston, as in Charlottesville, as in Pittsburgh, as on Jan. 6, as in Buffalo–is indistinguishable from that of Pope Innocent. They consider themselves soldiers of a crusade to “take back America,” because, as Woolbright’s channeling Mel Gibson put it, the “fight for the souls of our children is real” (never mind their ABC’s or IBs or APs) and she can’t wait to “suffer like Christ suffered,” preferably on stage and in front of a large audience. In other words she wants to have it both ways: embrace the violence-riddled message-laundering of GOP newspeak while coming off as a martyr.

After all, this is the school board member who twice formally opposed a district statement denouncing hate groups, the kind of hate she and fellow-board member Janet McDonald (who now looks like a Bolshevik next to Woolbright) had appeased at an infamous school board meeting. This is the only school board member in the United States to have filed a criminal complaint against her own superintendent over nothing more than a book that got Woolbright all hot and bothered, and that no one else had complained about until god, speaking to her through her Fox-enraptured TV, told her to look up.

Imagine if we had a good white Christian Parkview Church-attending Y-chromosomed hetero for a superintendent. Imagine if Woolbright had intercepted his texts with Joe Mullins’s would-be coke dealer. “When I get it and see it, I reveal it,” she told her church audience. Would she, in this case? I doubt it. She’d not only not turn him in. She’d pray with him on stage at Parkview’s next stoning of the woke.









Because if it doesn’t involve sex, the Passion of the Woolbright just isn’t there. Woolbright and her white nationalist fellow-travelers want to eradicate heathens because they let the one in 5,000 kids pick their own pronoun, because those district Cathars don’t consider being gay or lesbian or transgender a crime against humanity, because they don’t think emotional learning is porn, and they don’t think Black Lives Matter marches are another heresy, as Woolbright, some of whose friends are undoubtedly Black, does.

BLM doesn’t involve sex directly, but of course any time two or more Blacks gather in the name of justice, white nationalist doctrine sees looters and predators. Woolbright has her own pack to counter them: Just as she was “called to run” by god, “God put these two other Christians in my life on this campaign trail,” she told one of her church audiences, referring to Will Furry and Christy Chong, “who are believers, Bible believers, to take over our schools back.”

To take them back from whom? People who don’t pray to her kind of god? People who don’t look like she does? People who read books published after the last McGuffey Reader came out? People who don’t share her pathological sexual obsessions? I’m not sure there’d be very many people left in public schools if she did take them back on those terms.

More to the point, she’s describing an ideal constituency that has a name: homeschoolers. Why is she so furiously self-flagellating in the Gehenna of public education when she’d be Joan to homeschoolers’ arcs?

She had the right instinct some time back when she was in Rep. Paul Renner’s office and decided to quit her re-election race. But then god, who’s not even registered here, “got a hold of me.” Run rabbit run, he told her. So she unquit. And here we are, born-again Cathars left to endure the passion of the Woolbright. It wouldn’t be the first time god, that other innocent, misjudged, and left us to pay the price.

Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. a version of this piece aired on WNZF.