School Board’s Jill Woolbright Says She’s in ‘Satanic Warfare’ Against ‘Evil Spirits’ at School District

Flagler County School Board incumbent Jill Woolbright, who is in a non-partisan race against Sally Hunt to be decided in the Aug. 23 election, says God placed her on the school board, that she is involved in “satanic warfare,” and that, in a reference to others on the school board and at the district office, she has “never in my life felt the evil spirits around me.”









Woolbright said “the district office is progressive liberal,” and that she and two other candidates–Will Furry and Christy Chong–tings would change, because she is on a mission to take over the school board and bring back Christian prayer to the dais, at meetings and before meetings.

Woolbright over the weekend appeared at three local churches, including Parkview Church and New Way Church, where pastors appeared unconcerned with endorsing her, Chong and Furry, though federal law forbids churches registered as nonprofit from endorsing, encouraging, helping or favoring any specific candidate’s political race. Chong is in a race against incumbent Trevor Tucker, a conservative Republican who has been on the school board for three terms, and Furry is contesting an open seat in a three-way race. The two other candidates are Lance Alred and Courtney VandeBunte.

Woolbright spoke at both Parkview and New Way, reserving her most extreme comments for New Way, where Pastor Richard Summerlin invited her to the stage saying, “I don’t, you know, don’t care about 501(c) threes and all that stuff,” a reference to the law barring what he was doing.









Woolbright then spoke for seven minutes, picking up on the song that had just been performed to say a “breakthrough” was needed in Flagler County. “I have never in my life been in such a satanic warfare, spiritual warfare that I’ve felt for the past two years on the board, and especially during this election season,” Woolbright, in a scarlet outfight that contrasted with the deep blue background, said from the stage. “We need a breakthrough. We have not had a conservative, God-fearing majority on our board. And we don’t have it in the district office either.”

She said the two seats that are not up for election (held by Colleen Conklin and Cheryl Massaro) are “far left progressive against everything. They’re for everything we’re against.” She did not specify what she meant. “We have three seats up for election and we need conservative Christians, and the Lord has put in this race three conservative Christians,” Woolbright said of herself, Chong and Furry. “He’s heard my prayers,” she continued, “and it’s a privilege and an honor to just–I don’t even know if I call it a suffering, but to suffer like Christ suffered, right? Because nothing can happen to me here on this planet to suffer as much as my savior. So if I can join in that suffering with him just a little bit, just a little bit, then maybe there’ll be victory here.”

She then spoke of her 28 years teaching, but that it wasn’t until she realized “what was going on in our schools and why God placed me on the school board. And it’s to fight the battle for him.” She then spoke of her disbelief that a couple of teachers asked students what pronouns they wanted to be called by, saying “that’s illegal” (it is not.)









“That’s here in our county, and when I get it and see it, I reveal it,” Woolbright said. “Just like I revealed the book, that was the most obnoxious, evil book.”

Woolbright last fall filed a criminal complaint against Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt after demanding that four books be pulled from high school library shelves. The criminal complaint went nowhere, but Mittlestadt eventually agreed to keep one of the four books–All Boys Aren’t Blue, the autobiography of a Black person growing up queer in New jersey–off the shelves. Woolbright, teaming up with Board member Jent McDonald, then tried to fire School Board attorney Kristy Gavin. The effort failed. Woolbright more recently complained about a teacher, Abbey Cooke, who had filed a TikTok video with her students. The video featured a curse word. Cooke has had a storied and celebrated career in Flagler schools. But she’s also been friendly to the LGBTQ community, a Woolbright phobia. Woolbright wanted her fired. She succeeded.

Woolbright said “they can hate me all they want,” because she considers that “a blessing.” She then spoke of the “evil” she feels at the district office–an astounding statement about, if not an outright insult to, the almost 100 district employees who work there, and on whom she routinely lavishes praise at school board meetings and workshops, at least in person.









Woolbright continued: “Because when I go to the schools, into the district office, because of the stand that I’ve taken for our lord and savior, I don’t feel that, right? I feel I’ve never in my life felt the evil spirits around me, and God has made my spirits sensitive to it. So I know when it’s in my presence, and I thank him for that. But I just want you to know that the battle is real here. We have an opportunity to break through take three seats, and if we take those three seats then we can break through and take over the government.” Woolbright quickly corrected herself: she meant “the district office.” That got the congregants cheering.

She bemoaned the fact that she’s been in a minority for two years, but said “God put these two other Christians in my life on this campaign trail, who are believers, Bible believers, to take over our schools back.” She named Furry and Chong: “There’s a ditty that goes, we call it Christie Will and Jill,” and described them as fellow travelers. “I look forward to being able to bring prayer to the dias,” she said, a direct reference to praying at school board meetings. “I look forward to being able to meet with Will and Christy before meetings and pray before we go on the dias.”

When she was done, Summerlin, the pastor, described Woolbright as “that fabric that’s going to stand between evil and our children” before he and his wife Kimberly joined Woolbright, touching, eyes closed, to pray and endorse: “We lay hands on Jill, agreeing with her, asking you for a special anointing, lord, that she’ll know what to say when to say it how to say it,” Summerlin said. Then, in an apparent reference to Conklin, Massaro and the many employees of the school district, he said: “And we pray lord that every evil voice that would come against her, may their tongue cleave to the roof of their mouth lord, may they be silenced.” He added: “We are fighting an ugly, evil, ungodly, unseen force that is not only after you but after our children, after our families, after our marriages, after our finances.”









Hunt, the candidate contesting Woolbright’s seat, called Woolbright’s comments “shocking.” She said she has been “invited to nothing,” and only knew about Woolbright’s and the two other candidates’ appearances at churches through postings by others–including from Woolbright’s own campaign Facebook page. “My concern is what’s coming out of her mouth than where she is doing it,” Hunt said. “There’s so much there. Where do I start? It is divisive. She is politicizing the schools with this whole messaging around ‘we versus them.’ If people do not think exactly or believe exactly as she does, they are left liberal. You’ve got someone like Trevor Tucker who has served for 12 years, who is conservative, she has personally contributed to the PAC that sent out this awful mailer that said something like radical liberalism. It’s divisive. it’s bad for our community.”

Hunt herself was raised in a Christian household (her father holds a master’s degree in divinity), was a youth minister, but she says that history has no place in public schools. “We need board members who are focused on the fact that one out of every two Rymfire students can’t read at grade level, that FPC is at a C, we need board members who aren’t focused on getting prayers at school board meetings.”

Chong and Furry did not appear with Woolbright at New Way, but all three appeared together at Parkview Church where Greg Peters invited them to the stage after a long soliloquy about the importance of voting “in order for there to be a be a majority to get a conservative school board.” Peters left no doubt that he may have been violating the law: “In 25 and a half years, not one single time ever have I invited somebody running for office to stand on our stage. I’ve never done that,” he said. “So today will be the first time, and so I thought if I was going to do it, I’d do it right and bring three of them. I said to them backstage last night, if they fire me over it, it’s been a good run. And I’ve enjoyed pastoring Parkview.” (Peters did not respond to a call and a text to his cell phone before this article initially published.)









Like Hunt, Courtney VandeBunte did not get invitations to any churches. “I think an endorsement by a church leader is inappropriate,” she said today. “I would like to see church leaders encourage their congregation to vote and learn about all candidates, not just three out of the seven, as well as invite all candidates to speak at their events.” The IRS code does, in fact, provide for such forums, or even election drives, by religious organizations–as long as no single candidate is favored. In other words, a religious organization would not be in violation of law if all the candidates in a specific race addressed the same congregation in turn.

“The implication that a Christian candidate is somehow a better candidate than me is inaccurate,” VandeBunte said, “because I am running to represent all students, their families and school staff. The fact that I am a Christian should have nothing to do with my platform because our Christian and non-Christian constituents deserve fair representation. As a former teacher I understand that every student has different needs and every family has unique circumstances, backgrounds, and beliefs. I advocate for common sense policies, and unity among families, students, and staff of all beliefs.”