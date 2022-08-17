DSC Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Classroom/Lab Building on Deltona Campus

Daytona State College kicked off construction of a new multi-disciplinary classroom and laboratory building with a groundbreaking ceremony on its Deltona Campus today. The facility, scheduled to open in Spring 2024, will be home to the college’s nursing, sonography and high-tech CNC Machining programs, supporting up to 120 nursing students, up to 40 CNC training students and up to 100 students in a new sonography program.

“This facility will teach the next generation of nurses and medical professionals and support those pursuing careers in high-tech manufacturing,” said Daytona State College President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “It is a shining example of our commitment to anticipate and meet the educational and workforce needs of the citizens of Volusia and Flagler counties.”









The two-story, 30,000 square foot building will include classrooms, medical simulation labs, offices and space for CNC machining equipment. The facility, known as Building Two, will also allow for creation of a central courtyard between it and Fathi Hall, and include a bookstore and grab-n-go food area.

“We are in constant contact with local government and business leaders and, in 2017, recognized the need for a new, modern facility to support the growing demand for healthcare professionals and to support a growing manufacturing base in the region,” LoBasso said. “We received tremendous support from Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, who share our commitment to education.”

Over the course of five years, Gov. DeSantis, the Legislature and the College allocated $19 million for the project. Architectural design work was handled by SchenkelShultz, which also designed Building Three at Daytona State’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus.

“The facility will be fantastic, but what it will allow us to do is going to be game-changing,” said Dr. Amy Locklear, Provost of Daytona State College. “We will be able to offer a full Associate of Science degree in Nursing, a full Associate of Science degree in Diagnostic Sonography and a full vocational certificate in CNC Machining.”

Featured speakers at the groundbreaking included Daytona State College Provost Amy Locklear, DSC District Board of Trustees Chair Randy Howard and Deltona Mayor Heidi K. Herzberg.