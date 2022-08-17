Flagler Beach Rotary Will Host Wellness Retreat to Benefit Project Share

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is pleased to announce that the club will host a Good Health for Life Wellness Retreat to benefit Project Share on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Rotary’s Project Share, now in its 24th year, provides Christmas toys for more than 1000 children annually.

“Our inaugural wellness retreat fundraiser is perfect for anyone wanting to take the next step on their wellness journey. All are welcome to join us for a day to relax, reconnect and discover natural health solutions and small steps we can take to make a positive impact on our health,” said Roseanne Stocker, event chairperson.









The wellness retreat will feature workshops and presentations by experts in their field on yoga, guided meditation, nutrition, sleep, fitness, the mind-body connection, holistic healing, intention/goal setting, and more to motivate us to live our best life. We will also learn about local organic farming, pasture-raised chicken, bees, and medicinal herbs.

The retreat will take place at a beautiful local farm. The address will be provided to those who register. Lunch and snacks will be provided. The event will be capped at 50 participants.

The ticket price for the retreat is $100. Sponsorship opportunities include $1000 Platinum Sponsors, $500 Gold Sponsors, and $250 Silver Sponsors. All donations and sponsorships are appreciated and will be used to provide Christmas gifts for children in need.

“Rotary exists to provide service to others, build strong communities, and create good will and understanding. Flagler Beach Rotarians are excited to spread awareness about steps we can take to live our best lives while raising funds to help families in need. It’s what Rotary is all about,” said Stocker.

To sign up for the retreat, donate, sponsor or for further information, please contact event chairperson Roseanne Stocker at [email protected]