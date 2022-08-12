The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday August 12, 2022









Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Light southwest wind. Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light south wind.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and Flagler County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

From Statista: The FBI raided former U.S. President Donald Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, where they reportedly opened up a safe, following a search warrant for classified documents believed to have been removed from the White House. The raid has fuelled anger from Trump’s supporters, dozens of whom gathered outside the Mar-a-Lago home that night. Several Republicans have condemned the investigation body, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said in a statement: “I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.” So what do Americans actually think of the FBI? According to the most recent survey by Gallup on the topic, public trust in the FBI has fallen in recent years. Where 57 percent of U.S. adults said that the FBI was doing either an “excellent” or a “good” job in 2019, this fell to 44 percent in 2021. This change mostly comes down to a drop in trust from the Republican side, which saw a fall from 46 percent to 26 percent over the two years. Democrats, on the other hand, have maintained higher levels of confidence, at a level 66 percent. Trump is currently facing several investigations, including into his role in the January 6 riot, as well as his business practices.

