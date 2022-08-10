Palm Coast Fire Department’s Jeremy Barton Gets American legion’s 1st Responder Award

Palm Coast Fire Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton has been awarded the 2022 Law & Order and First Responder Award by the Flagler American Legion Post #115 for his outstanding contribution to the fire service for his leadership of the Driver Engineer Field Training program for the Palm Coast Fire Department.

The award was presented to Barton, a career Palm Coast Firefighter since 2016, by American Legion Commander Joe Pepin, and Awards Chairwoman Ophelia Beier. Joining Driver Engineer Barton at the award ceremony was his wife, Jill, children, his parents and several colleagues, including Fire Chief Jerry Forte, Incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill and Battalion Chief David Faust at a ceremony held at the Palm Coast VFW Post 8696.









Driver Engineer Barton was nominated for the award by incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill for his leadership with the Driver Engineer Field Training program. “Jeremy Barton is highly effective leader who puts the needs of others first,” said incoming Fire Chief Berryhill. “Jeremy deflects recognition, but does not shy away from responsibilities of his every day duties and his ancillary duties of producing a highly productive Driver Engineer Field Training Program.”

Each year, the Flagler American Legion Post 115 gives its Law & Order and First Responder Awards recognizing the outstanding contributions of top law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. These officers have exceeded the duty requirements expected of his position and have demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.

Driver engineer Jeremy Barton has been with the Palm Coast Fire Department since 2016. He joined the fire department after serving as a Firefighter-Paramedic for Marion County Fire Rescue for two years. He obtained his firefighter, EMT and paramedic certifications from Daytona State College. He and his wife Jill reside in Bunnell with their three children.