Palm Coast IT Director Doug Akins Earns Certified Government Chief Information Officer Designation

The City of Palm Coast’s Information Technology Director Doug Akins recently completed the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government’s Certified Government Chief Information Officer (CGCIO) program. Director Akins is one of only 245 certified professionals in the state.

“I took on this certification program because technology is advancing at a rapid pace and we want to keep the City of Palm Coast on the forefront of the latest innovations,” Director Akins said. “This designation will help to not only keep up with the changes, but also to understand the implications, challenges, and opportunities that these changes bring. The field of technology demands continual learning and advancement of skills.”









The CGCIO program is designed to give participants the skills and knowledge to address organization, governance, management, and strategic planning issues from the executive leadership perspective. The goal of this twelve-month program is to provide public sector and non-profit technology professionals with educational networking and collaboration experiences that will enhance their ability to serve as leaders in their communities and in the state.

“Doug has been a great asset to the City of Palm Coast for over 17 years, and we’re so proud of this new achievement,” City Manager Denise Bevan said. “Technology is an essential function of City Government and I have confidence in Doug standing at the helm. Adding this high-quality certification to his professional development will only enhance his leadership abilities and help create a solid plan for the City’s future technology needs.”

Akins has been with the City of Palm Coast since 2005, serving initially as a Senior Applications Analyst. Akins was promoted to Director of Information Technology (IT) in 2019. The IT Department serves a multitude of functions within the city government including technical support, research and development, geographic information systems (GIS), broadband, cybersecurity, help desk, and more.