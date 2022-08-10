The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 10, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Schools reopen: Today, on this 222nd day of the year, Flagler County public, charter and several private schools are back in session with students today.

The Flagler Beach City Commission has an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. at City Hall to discuss the sudden, significant erosion of beaches beneath and north of the pier, and at 13th Street South. See: “Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting.”

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: A minor, but elegant coincidence of history: on this day in 1519 Magellan set out from Seville to circumnavigate the globe. The expedition’s five ships did. Magellan didn’t. He was killed in the Philippines, foolishly fighting natives. In 1990, the space probe named after him, reached Venus. (No spaceship has been named Lapulapu, the anti-colonialists who fought and killed Magellan.) The space probe’s NASA webpage was last updated in 1994.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.