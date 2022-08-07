A School Supply Drive for Bunnell Elementary

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a School Supply Drive now through August 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building.

“We ask the entire community to come together to support area students and teachers start off the new school year with all the supplies they need to be successful,” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. The chief added, “Florida’s tax-free holidays run through August 7th, and many stores offer BOGO (buy one get one free) and deep discounts on school supplies right now as we prepare to get back to school.” (The back-to-school suspension of the state’s sales tax on school supplies ends Aug. 7.)









Bunnell Elementary School told Chief Brannon they need these items:

– EXPO Dry Erase Markers

– Sticky Notes

– Chart Paper

– Headphones

– Tissues

– Composition Notebooks

Anyone who wants to make a donation but cannot get to the police station can simply call (386) 437-7508 during regular business hours (7:30 AM to 4:30 PM) and an officer will come by and pick-up in Bunnell. Monetary donations or gift cards cannot be accepted.