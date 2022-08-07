Volusia/Flagler YMCA Completes $100,000 Renovations at 3 Locations

The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA is pleased to announce that the Southeast Volusia branch has recently completed $100K in renovations. The association-wide renovations started at the Ormond Beach branch this past February and have continued to include completion of the Holly Hill and Southeast Volusia Family YMCA locations. Planning is currently underway for renovations at the DeLand, Four Townes and Port Orange branches.

“Our members are providing us with great feedback about the new equipment and renovations,” said Katie Lyle, Chief Operating Officer. “Our members are also enjoying the 24/7 access at all of our branches,” Katie added.









The 4K sq. ft. fitness center renovations include new equipment, new paint, new flooring, and coming soon – shade covers for the outdoor pool area. Separately, the branch has also invested in a new bus to transport children for after school enrichment and summer camp.

Amenities at the Southeast Volusia YMCA include: state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, group exercise studios, cycle studio, heated outdoor pool, indoor basketball gymnasium, indoor Pickleball court, personal training, after school enrichment and much more.

With memberships starting at $15 per month, the Southeast Volusia Family YMCA is located at 148 Turgot Ave., Edgewater, FL and can be reached at 386-409-9622 or https://vfymca.org/.