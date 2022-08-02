The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths.









The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board, which regulates medical doctors, to start a rule-making process on the contentious issue. The move came as the state Agency for Health Care Administration also plans to prevent the Medicaid program from covering such treatments for gender dysphoria.

The petition, which is on the agenda for a Board of Medicine meeting in Broward County, proposes what is known as a “standard of care” that would prohibit patients under age 18 from receiving sex-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking, hormone and hormone “antagonist” treatments. It also would require that older patients sign a consent form and then wait 24 hours before starting such treatments.

[The Board of Medicine consists of 15 members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate, according to the organization’s website.]

Signed by Department of Health General Counsel John Wilson, the petition pointed to what it said was a “lack of quality evidence and certainly no conclusive research to support the medical transition of children to the opposite gender as a treatment for gender dysphoria.”









“Children do not possess the cognitive or emotional maturity to comprehend the consequences of these invasive and irreversible procedures,” the petition said.

But in a July 14 letter to Board of Medicine Chairman David Diamond and other board members, a group of professors and clinicians from Yale University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Texas Southwestern disputed the state’s conclusions about treatments for gender dysphoria. The letter also said establishing a standard of care to prevent such treatments would violate legal protections “against discrimination and harm tens of thousands of Floridians.”

“We are concerned that any action by the Board (of Medicine) to ban or curtail standard medical care in Florida for individuals with gender dysphoria would set a troubling national precedent,” the letter said.

The federal government defines gender dysphoria clinically as “significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not the same as their identity.”

But treatment for transgender people, and youths in particular, has become a fiercely debated political issue in Florida and other states. Prominent medical groups and the Biden administration support treatments for gender dysphoria, while many Republicans such as DeSantis have argued the treatments should not be provided to people under 18.

Last week’s petition filed at the Board of Medicine was rooted in guidance that the Department of Health issued April 20 that said treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy should not be used for transgender youths. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo also issued a statement at the time blasting federal directives that backed treatment for transgender youths.