Dr. Larry Petker Honors Wife Sandi with $25,000 Endowment to Daytona State College

Ormond Beach chiropractor Dr. Larry Petker and his family have established an endowed scholarship fund with the Daytona State College Foundation in memory of his beloved wife, Sandi, who passed away last December.

The Sandi Petker RN Endowed Scholarship will support students preparing for careers as registered nurses through the Bob & Carol Allen School of Nursing at Daytona State College.

Sandra “Sandi” Kaye Pruitt Petker, a native of Princeton, West Virginia, graduated from Daytona Beach Community College (now Daytona State College) in 1966 and embarked on a 32-year career in nursing, mostly as a RN at Halifax Health Medical Center. In 1995, Sandi was recognized as Employee of the Year.

Thanks to Larry and his family’s efforts, more than $6,500 in additional support for the scholarship fund has been received from family members, friends, and former colleagues, and the fund continues to grow.









“Though I never had the privilege to meet Sandi myself, according to everything I’ve come to know, she was universally loved by everyone she worked with and cared for,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “Larry’s generous gift will keep Sandi’s memory alive by helping the next generation of nursing students begin their medical careers.”

Students interested in applying for the Petker scholarship – one of more than 240 scholarships available through the Foundation – should visit DaytonaState.edu/Scholarships. Persons interested in joining the Petkers in supporting students in nursing can add to the fund via this secure link: PetkerScholarship. DaytonaStateFoundation.org.

“It’s people like the Petkers who, through their generosity, create opportunities for students to give back to the communities that support them,” said Tim Norton, Executive Director of the Daytona State College Foundation. “It’s gratifying to engage with so many people who understand and appreciate the value of investing in education.”

More information on nursing programs is available at DaytonaState.edu/Nursing.