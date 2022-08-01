The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 1, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Court: No felony docket today.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. It is the first regular meeting of the commission since broadly reported revelations that Joe Mullins, the current commission chair, on at least two occasions attempted to abuse his authority as an elected official to get out of speeding tickets, threatening the job of one of the troopers who pulled him over along the way. Fellow-Commissioner Dave Sullivan, who routinely defends Mullins (as does fellow-Commissioner Donald O’Brien) said he was not interested in taking the chairmanship away from Mullins, and Mullins himself, of course–who is in a re-election battle–is not resigning either chairmanship or his position as commissioner on his own, but continuing to dissemble both those encounters with law enforcement and many other other issues. At the meeting., SMA Healthcare is expected to make a presentation regarding its first months at Access Flagler, the mental health and behavioral health facility it opened with county backing in Bunnell earlier this year. Commissioners are also expected to approve funding for the design of a new fire station on the west side of the county, among other items. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: On this day in 1571 the Ottomans completed their conquest of Cyprus, that spear-beaked hound of an island in the eastern Mediterranean that gave the world the word “copper” (where it was first mined around the beginning of the second millennium before the common era). It is not twice the size of Delaware, not even once, when considered in its separate parts: Cyprus has since the 1974 been a split island, the northern third occupied again by latter-day Ottoman Turks (who ravaged the Greek Orthodox churches in the region, to make a point, as Christians so often had against their mosques, and who expelled some 30,000 Cypriots from their homes), the southern end belonging to cypriots. An attempted coup on the island, the join Cyprus to Greece, precipitated the Turkish invasion. That war ended swiftly a few days later, but resulted in the permanent partition of the island, with a United Nations force ostensibly keeping the peace since. In 1983 the Turkish zone declared itself independent, calling itself Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Only Turkey, a NATO member, by the way, recognized the new entity. Let’s not only focus on the grim side of Cyprus–which, not so incidentally, was a haven for fleeing Lebanese during Lebanon’s civil war (1975-1990), often proving the only way for some of us to get out. I vaguely remember my mother discussing her taking a boat from Jounieh, on th Lebanese shore, for the 12-hour trip to Larnaca, the Cypriot town that became a household name in Lebanese Christian homes, then a plane to Europe. So as not to focus only on the grim side of Cyprus, let’s mention Kemal Belevi, a wonderful find among the lesser-known contemporary composers and performers, whose guitar duos Naxos issued in a great recording in 2020. “Kemal Belevi’s music is steeped in the colours and atmosphere of the eastern Mediterranean, absorbing many influences from Greece, Turkey, and the Middle East,” the album’s liner notes By Graham Wade state. “His aim as a composer is ‘to create beautiful music’, based on fine melodies and appropriately scintillating rhythms.” And so…

Now this: Kemal Belevi’s “Suite Chypre,” Wade writes, “was written when the composer attended the Île de Ré Guitar Festival in France in July 2001 when a guitar ensemble was enhanced by a cello, inspiring Kemal Belevi to return home and compose this suite. Lapta refers to a small village situated in the Kyrenia Mountains a little way from the north Cyprian coast. Thus the work is

evocative of both mountains and the sea.” Here’s the Elegie, from Suite Chypre, “dedicated to the composer’s mother who died in 1959 at the age of 41. After a poignant introduction a tremolo theme takes up the song, followed by a recapitulation of the first section”:









