The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at city hall to go over its special budgetary funds–utility, stormwatre, waste management, and so on. The administration is proposing increasi8ng those departments’ employees from 153 full-time positions to 160. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest: The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following;

1. Name of the Proposer 2. Title of the Proposed Feature/piece 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?” 500 words or less 4. Physical Description and/or Characteristics of the piece (materials/construction? Etc….) 5. Artistic Sketch/Drawing/depiction of the proposal/piece 6. Estimated Cost of the proposal? 7. Any Anticipated Maintenance costs? The design contest will run through September 26th at 5:00p.m. and submissions should be e-mailed to our City Clerk at the following address: [email protected] . The City will form a Committee to review the contest submissions, and the winner to be revealed on Veterans Day 2022. We cant’s wait to see how creative our community can be.









Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: Back when Congress could still pass legislation worth the name, the first President Bush on this day in 1990 signed the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Times editorialized about the landmark legislation, but not in its lead editorial. That was devoted to the B-2 bomber’s obscene costs, with 15 built by then. “The act does more than enlarge the independence of disabled Americans. It enlarges civil rights and humanity, for all Americans,” the Times wrote of the ADA, now the Miranda of disabilities: you have the right to be accommodated. But it was also, unfortunately, on this day that the witch hunt for Rep. Barney Frank’s homosexuality peaked with a House vote of 408-18 to reprimand him over what was really a pretext to go after him–ethics violations over a few parking tickets fixed for his friend, a male prostitute, who was still turning tricks from Frank’s home. It had been Frank who’d asked for the investigation to clear his name–which it was: he was found to have been unaware of his friend’s business. But the funniest and sharpest of Representatives went on to win re-election. Unlike Ed Koch, who never did, he’d come out as gay three years earlier, and of course paid the price. And it is a constellation of birthdays: Aldous Huxley’s (1894), George Bernard Shaw (1856) and Stanley Kubrick (1928), not to mention our favorite prime minister on the planet, New Zealand’s Jacinda Arden, who is just 42.

Now this:

