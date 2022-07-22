Two Boys, 15 at Time of Brutal Armed Home Invasion in Palm Coast, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

They were 15 years old–15, when Korie Jones and Darius Watts left their separate homes to join Carlos Dupree, 34, and a fourth man on a criminal scheme: to terrorize, brutalize and rob a Palm Coast family at gunpoint. All they got was $1,400.









Jones had left his home in St. Louis, unbeknownst to his mother. Watts was from Volusia County. Dupree was the apparent ringleader. The fourth man is still at large to this day. The four attacked the family in its P-Section home late the night of Dec. 13, 2020, beating, stomping and throwing a chair on one of the victims, holding their mother and others at gunpoint, threatening several of the victims with death, and demolishing furniture before stealing a cash box with $1,400 and attempting to running out. That’s all they got, and they didn’t get far.

Watts is 17, Jones is 16 now. They were charged as adults: armed home-invasion robbery, armed burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They faced up to life in prison if convicted by a jury.

In a pair of separate hearings lasting most of this afternoon at the Flagler County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Terence Perkins sentenced both to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation for Jones, eight years for Watts, who fired a gun once at the ceiling but, unlike Jones, did not physically brutalize victims. Perkins was ratifying a plea negotiated between Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark and the defense attorneys for the two boys–Richard Price for Jones, Anthony Leonard for Watts.









Watts almost threw Leonard off the case in a last-minute motion to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming Leonard had “tricked” him into accepting. But as soon as Watts heard Clark outline his alternatives–a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted by a jury, her own demand for more prison time, and the possibility of life by the time a judge would make the decision–Watts, cowed, withdrew his motion to withdraw his plea and Leonard withdrew his motion to fire himself (he was about to argue that he could not represent a man who thought he was being tricked by his attorney). The sentencing hearing proceeded as scheduled.

Perkins wasn’t thrilled by the sentence. But he was bound by the deal between prosecution and defense, and he conceded that, given the two boys’ age at the time of the attack, it was reasonable. Both defense attorneys had asked for no more than 10 years in prison, and as little as five years on probation. Perkins clearly wasn’t going to go for that.

“I understand my limitations, and I am bound by the terms of the negotiated plea, which is the sentence from 10 to 15 years,” Perkins told the lawyers in the first hearing, words he applied to the second sentence as well. “Were I not prepared to move forward in that range, I would have told you before taking the plea. That being said, this was to me a burglary while armed with a firearm case. It was a life sentence case right from the get go. It was a life sentence case. I think. No, I don’t know: I would have hoped and I assumed at the time I took the plea that the state took into consideration Mr. Jones’s age and the influence that Mr. Jones may have felt by peers or adults that surrounded him at the time, maybe even some elements of bad advice that they provided in that regard. And frankly, that’s why I agreed to accept the plea and talk in that range. But for that, I think the sentence would have been much different.”









A five-year sentence for one of the charges is to run concurrent to the 15 years. Perkins let the two sides know that he disagreed with that approach: he would have tacked on the five years to the 15, for a total of 20 years in prison, but again, he was bound by the negotiated plea.

Both hearings began with testimony from the woman who was the lease-holder at the Palm Coast house on Prospect Lane, and who lived there with two of her sons, who also had friends over that night. She was asleep when the home invasion began, was startled awake, then stunned to see what was unfolding in the kitchen and the living room as she came out to face a gun in her face and an order to get on the ground.

She then watched in disbelief as the assailants brought one of her sons in from outside and a parent’s nightmare unfolded.

“He started stomping on his head and beating him,” the mother told the court from the witness stand, referring to Jones, who was sitting at the defendant’s table a few feet away. “At that point I kind of blacked out. I remember screaming and telling them to stop, and then one of them came over to me and said, ‘shut the fuck up before I stopped the fuck out of you. And I said, I don’t care what you do to me, that is my child. Don’t touch him again. And at that point, all I was thinking was, okay I’m a mother, what do I do next. So in my head I said, if they touch him one more time I think I’m going to end up dying because I’m going to get up and jump on my child, and tell them you’re going to have to kill me before I let you touch my kid again. So that’s where I was thinking in my head but at that point is when they picked him up and took him into the bedroom.”









For the mother, who soon broke down on the stand from the anxiety of reliving the night she said has demolished her life, making her fearful, unable to sleep, wracked with anxiety and paranoia that violence will befall her again, the hearings would turn into their own merciless kind of torture as the prosecutor not only asked her to detail the brutality that has left her a victim of PTSD, but also replayed an in-home surveillance video, with sound, that captured the attack and the violence, again reducing the mother to sobs.

To top it off, because the hearings had to be split, the mother was again summoned to the stand not an hour and a half later to go through the whole thing again, this time with Watts sitting at the defendant’s table. She apologized to the court for shaking. She was still shaking from the first hearing. This time the mother broke down almost immediately–not from the prosecutor’s questions, but from the sheer battering the repeated memories were causing. She needed a break. The judge called for a recess to allow the woman to compose herself, or the prosecution to bring forth a different witness meanwhile. The woman collected herself in the hallway with Knoeidia Hill, the State Attorney’s Victim’s Advocate, then returned to the stand.

Two of her sons–neither of whom were among the victims that night–testified by zoom, neither of them containing their anger at the attackers, or the assailant boys’ claims that they had been pressured into it all by Dupree, that they weren’t in their right mind (Jones claimed he’d consumed drugs he’d never had before), that they didn’t mean to do harm.









“We see you on video. We know exactly who you are,” one of the victim’s sons said, as if addressing Jones at that point. “That older guy that you, everybody’s trying to pin it on, is the scapegoat. Yeah, he’s older, but he ain’t put no gun to your head and said run up in a house and steal everything. No, everybody was in here collectively doing the thing, pointing a gun at certain people. The older guy wasn’t even in there beating anybody up.”

Sentencing hearings are always rich in born-again remorse as defendants speak their apologies and their families recall what good kids they were, what second chances they need. Watts and Jones both were maybe lucky that the judge had been bound by the negotiated plea because neither did himself favors this afternoon with their courtroom conduct. Jones literally hunched back his head as if to sleep and swiveled his chair in typical teen-ager indifference as one of the victim’s sons berated his actions that night. Watts managed to say “I’m sincerely sorry,” even as he denied having been the one in the video, holding the gun, firing the gun.

“That’s you shooting off the gun,” Clark said. “You deny shooting off the gun?”

“Yes, ma’am.”

He denied again and again as Clark continued to pause the video and as if that was him, holding the gun.

And yet both Jones and Watts looked and acted every bit their age if not younger–boys barely conversant with so much as conversing, let alone with maturity. They were glaring exhibits A and B in defense attorney Richard Price’s by-then tragic understatement of the afternoon: “These juveniles, their brains don’t work the same as adult brains.” He said those brains can in a short period of time show maturity, as he claimed Jones had shown by being willing to deal, plead out, be “straight up with the court.” Some of his family members testifying by zoom from St. Louis insisted that he’d bene a good kid, that he had a good support system. While one family member apologized to the victim and her family, none explained where his support system failed him.









The testimony on Watts’s behalf was more brief. Only one person, his aunt, spoke. She revealed a more sordid, unstable family background. His mother had had him when she was 14, and his father was 50. She became homeless. She had substance abuse issued. Watts was removed from her custody, and placed briefly with his father–who had faced criminal charges in Putnam County for the unlawful sex, but the charge was dropped to battery and he served only probation. Watts was then bounced to another house, until he was charged in the Palm Coast case. his aunt, who had custody of him for two years when he was very young, called him a “sweet young man,” and “full of energy. He’d talk your head off. I wish Darius had made that choice to stay with me.”

He did not. His youth-offender record is long, and by the time he leaves prison, he will have spent half his young life incarcerated.

“I think the 15 years is a gift,” Clark said she argued for 15 years in prison and “at least” 15 years on probation for Watts, as she had for Jones, who has no prior criminal record. “He was exposed to life. But I took into account his young age and trying to fashion something so that ideally after a period of time in prison, he can come out and be a productive member of society, but at the end of the day, that’s going to be on him.”

Both Watts and Jones have been held for 585 days at a jail in Jacksonville, because there’s no juvenile lock-up in Flagler. That time will be credited to their sentence. They will have to serve the first 10 years of theirs sentence day for day. With the 11th year, they become eligible for “gain time,” which, with good behavior, will allow them to gain release a couple of months into their fifteenth year.

Dupree has not pleaded. He is scheduled for trial in Flagler County, on the same charges, starting Sept. 27. The investigations that led to the arrests and today’s sentences were conducted by detectives of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.