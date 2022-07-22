The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 22, 2022









In Court: Kori Jones and Darius Watts, both now 17, who were both arrested when they were 15 and charged with home invasion armed robbery, armed burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and other charges, are sentenced as adult this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. (Jones) and 3:30 p.m. (Watts) before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse. They face 10 to 15 years in prison, followed by probation. Jones and Watts are currently at a jail in Jacksonville, where they will continue to be until they turn 18, when they would be transferred to state prison.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres on WNZF, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, and co-hosted by Brian McMillan (for a few more times). Today Ayres welcomes developers Ken Belshe and Jeff Douglas to talk about growth in the county, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary, a plea against a second Joe Biden term.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: Who hasn’t been moved upside down, sideways and out of this world at the sight of an Alexander Calder sculpture? He was born on this day in 1898. Here’s “La grande vitesse” (“Great Speed”) in Grand Rapids, Mich., as photographed by Russell Skeet:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

