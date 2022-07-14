Threat Called In to FTC Campus Requires Building Evacuation and FPC Lockdown

A threat was called in to Flagler Technical College on the campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School late this morning, requiring evacuation of buildings at FTC and a lockdown at FPC, a district spokesman said.

The alleged threat is focused on the portion of the campus occupied by FTC, the vocational college, which is delineated from the school campus by a fence. “The high school is not an area of concern right now,” the spokesman said. Code Red, the lockdown order, which requires all faculty and staff to stay in place and does not allow people to go onto or leave campus, was requested by the Sheriff’s Office out of caution.









Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies have been sweeping through the FTC buildings.

It’s summer, but the campus is a beehive of activity, with summer school at the high school, classes at FTC, faculty or employee training throughout, and further activity at the Youth Center, at the east end of FPC’s campus. In all, there were some 200 students at the school today, not including the students at FTC.

The incident began a little before noon.

FTC was last the focus of a similar law enforcement response in 2015, when it was known as Flagler Technical Institute, and when an anonymous call reported a gun being hidden in a bathroom. A gun was not found. A knife was. Then as now, the sweep required the FPC campus to be locked down.

On Wednesday, two Eastern Florida State College campuses, at Cocoa and Palm Bay, were closed after bomb threats were called in there. The campuses were swept and reopened. There were unconfirmed reports of a similar situation affecting Daytona State College’s Edgewater campus today, suggesting that the series of threats may be feeding on itself, with copycats or errant “swatters” (people who call in false emergencies, hoping to draw an alarming response) at work.