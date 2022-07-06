16 Flagler Businesses Pass July 4 Test: None Sold Booze to Underage Undercover Agent

On Friday, July 1, 2022, State Agents from Jacksonville’s Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (ABT) conducted compliance checks throughout Flagler County, in an effort to combat underage drinking for the 4th of July holiday weekend. The request for the compliance checks was made by the Flagler Beach Police Department and the request was fully supported by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Bunnell Police Department.









During the July 1st operation, State Agents utilized the assistance of an Investigative Aide who attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages at numerous businesses throughout Flagler County. During the operation, 100% compliance was gained at each location checked, and no arrests were made . Here’s a list of the businesses checked;

Shell, 700 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach 7-Eleven, 408 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach Jiffy Store, 116 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach Publix #1257, 414 Beach Village Drive, Flagler Beach Publix Liquors, 416 Beach Village Drive, Flagler Beach Tony’s Pizza, 428 Beach Village Drive, Flagler Beach 7-Eleven #37765A, 2560 SR 100, Flagler Beach Tobacco Outlet #2, 2557 SR 100, Flagler Beach Racetrac, 6100 SR 100, Palm Coast Sharp’s Discount Liquors, 103 Flagler Plaza Drive, Palm Coast Winn-Dixie, 111 Flagler Plaza Drive, Palm Coast Mobil, 6020 SR 100, Flagler Beach Circle K, 6125 SR 100, Flagler Beach Circle K, 500 East Moody , Bunnell Quick King #4, 100 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell Sunoco, 703 S. #1, Bunnell

In the State of Florida, it is a second degree misdemeanor under Florida State Statute

562.11 (1)(a) to sell, give, serve, or permit to be served alcoholic beverages to a person under 21 years. Additionally, it is also a second degree misdemeanor under Florida State Statute 569.101 (1) to sell, deliver, barter, furnish, or give, directly or indirectly, to any person who is under 21 years of age, any tobacco product.









“This Countywide initiative to combat underage drinking, on an extremely busy holiday weekend, is another example of all Law Enforcement agencies in Flagler County working together to keep our community safe. We sincerely appreciate the expertise and assistance provided by our partners with State Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco, and we look forward to working with them again in the future” said Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney.

Chief Doughney concluded by stating, “We’d like to thank each of the businesses checked during this operation for doing their due diligence by asking and checking identification, and not selling alcoholic beverages to minors. Keeping Flagler County, a safe place to live, work and visit is our goal, and thanks again to our business community for being both vigilant and responsible”.

Should you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Chief Doughney at (386) 517-2024.