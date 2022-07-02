The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 2, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor's Glance:

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center, but this event was cancelled, and will resume in August.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday, 1 to 2:30 p.m., we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants. The month of June begins Florida’s hurricane season and we are delighted to have Jonathan Lord, the Emergency Management Director of Flagler County, here to speak on hurricane preparedness and what you, as new Florida residents, need to know.

Notably: Not too relevant these days of revulsion and regression but Lyndon Johnson signed the once-seminal Civil Rights Act of 1964 on this day, doing it in the East Room of the White House with, among many others, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hubert Humphrey at his side. “Let us close the spring of racial poison,” this president, who could be as vulgarly racist as anyone when he wanted to, said, because he could also be as just and far-seeing as anyone, even though he knew he was giving away the South for generations, as far as democrats were concerned. The House had finished work on the bill only five hours earlier, approving the bill after conferencing it with the Senate, 289 to 126, with bipartisan support and Southern Democrats opposed. “”Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), who now has mythical status in the Senate after 40 years,” the Washington Post reported in 1999, “once spoke for 14 hours 13 minutes to thwart passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For a long time, that’s how the Senate dealt with race; senators filibustered the subject to death.” Among those who filibustered was Willis Robertson, the Virginia senator and father of future televangelist Pat Robertson. He did so waving a Confederate flag as he spoke. In the well of the Senate. Howard Smith, the Virginia Democrat and chairman of the rules committee, said the day of LBJ’s signing that the bill was one of “heedless trampling upon the rights of citizens from the time the first bill was introduced.” He called it “this monstrous instrument of oppression upon all of the American people.” Samuel Alito was not yet 14 years old. Amy Coney Barrett wasn’t yet born. Clarence Thomas was sniffing sulfur somewhere in Georgia.

