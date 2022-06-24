Take the ‘Internet Speed Test’ Survey

Flagler County officials – on behalf of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity – are encouraging residents to take an anonymous one-minute speed test and survey to help identify opportunities for expansion of broadband services in Florida. The survey, available at www.floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband, can be completed on any device and from any location.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is working with local governments, like Flagler County, and other agencies across the state to understand existing community needs and to better serve Floridians through future broadband infrastructure funding opportunities,” said Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas, who has been working on the county broadband initiative to bring internet access to underserved areas. “The state’s efforts will expand and enhance connectivity throughout Florida and pave the way for future growth.”









After taking the speed test, results will populate the “Broadband Availability Map” in real time with the location’s internet speed and responsiveness, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The effort is vital in developing the state’s strategic plan for broadband.

“This will be an asset to Flagler County as we continue to assess existing needs moving forward with our own initiative,” Salinas said. “We have steps in place, but this will help us to fine tune our plans as our work continues.”

Flagler County in November 2021 voted to negotiate a contract with a subsidiary of Charter Communications to build connections over 187 “route miles.” The likely timeline for completion of Phase 1 of the three-phased project is the end of 2023, barring circumstances outside of company control like permitting delays.

To learn more about the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s speed test, visit www.floridajobs.org/broadband.