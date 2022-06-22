The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 22, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Schoolhouse Rock Live, a City Repertory Theatre production, in two shows at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 1 and 7 p.m. The 1 p.m. show is sold-out. Schoolhouse Rock Live! is one of musical theatre’s brightest and most innovative shows. Based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s educational animated TV series, Schoolhouse uses the familiar songs from the cartoons to teach grammar, math, science, history, social studies and political science while telling the story of Tom, a young teacher nervously anticipating his first day on the job. Schoolhouse Rock Live! Junior delivers hit after hit to the delight of audiences and performers of all ages. Book tickets here. See the preview: “Pay Attention, Class: CRT’s ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ Is In Session at Flagler Auditorium.”

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: Joe Louis won the World Heavyweight Championship on this day in 1937, knocking out James Braddock in the eighth round in front of 60,000 people at Comiskey Park. The event garnered top of the fold, front-page coverage in The New York Times: “Under the impact of Louis’s terrific right-hand punch to the jaw, Braddock, battered, bruised and bleeding, crashed limply to the canvas in the center of the ring to be counted out when the session had progressed only 1 minute 10 seconds.” Louis would remain champion until his retirement in 1949. Since we’re on sports, it was also on this day in the 1986 World Cup that Argentina’s Diego Maradona, in one of the most blatantantly fraudulent moments in the history of the game, punched a goal with his hand in a match against England. Just as fraudulent was what the vulgar and future (now late) cokehead called it “The hand of god.”

