Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly Elected President of Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is honored to have been elected as the President of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association (FDSA) with his term beginning in July 2022. Sheriff Staly previously was the Vice President for FDSA for two years.

“I’m honored to have been elected as the President of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is a great organization that supports Florida’s Deputy Sheriff’s and I’m proud to be a part of it. The Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association upholds a standard of excellence that I believe in and I am excited to start my term in July as the President of this prestigious organization and carry-on the tradition of providing support and improved benefits to our members.”









The mission of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association is to establish a network of knowledge, promote professionalism, support law enforcement and detention deputies and employees of Florida Sheriffs.

Made up of 11 executives as the Board of Directors, the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association is committed to providing a foundation of education and cohesiveness throughout the state. Today, the FDSA is the largest association of Deputy Sheriff’s in the country with over 16,000 Florida members.

The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association is a not-for-profit association that was established in 2008 by Sheriffs to provide comprehensive benefits and a professional network, as well as camaraderie and a communications forum for Sheriffs’ Office staff. Membership is available to the more than 40,000 staff, volunteers and retirees of Sheriffs’ Offices throughout Florida. The association provides insurance policies, legal benefits, training and other services to deputies and staff that may not otherwise be available to Sheriff’s Office personnel.

For more information of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, click here.