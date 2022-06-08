The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 8, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Flagler County School Board holds a special meeting at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will approve advertising changes to the student code of conduct, including wording controlling student demonstrations, and advertise the policy that incorporates changes to the district dress code. The policy change proposals have to be advertised for 30 days before the board may approve the changes, as it is expected to later this summer. It will also consider adopting wording for the proposed renewal of the district’s half-cent sales tax supplement, in effect for the past 10 years and due for renewal at the November election.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 N in Palm Coast between White View Pkwy and Palm Coast Pkwy. Look for the white pyramid in front. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably: George Orwell’s 1984 was published on this day in 1949. He’d written a letter to Francis Henson of the United Auto Workers about it on June 16, 1949. The letter was lost. But Life and The New York Times Book Review published excerpts. This amalgam of the excerpts was published in Orwell’s complete essays, the Godine edition: “My recent novel is NOT intended as an attack on Socialism or on the British Labour Party (of which I am a supporter) but as a show-up of the perversions to which a centralised economy is liable and which have already been partly realised in Communism and Fascism. I do not believe that the kind of society I describe necessarily will arrive, but I believe allowing of course for the fact that the book is a satire) that something resembling it could arrive. I believe also that totalitarian ideas have taken root in the minds of intellectuals everywhere, and I have tried to draw these ideas out to their logical consequences. The scene of the book is laid in Britain in order to emphasise that the English-speaking races are not innately better than anyone else and that totalitarianism, if not fought against, could triumph anywhere.” In 1953 on this day, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its District of Columbia v. John R. Thompson Co. decision, ruling 8-0 that restaurants in D.C. may not refuse to serve Black patrons. In 2018, the court in a 7-2 decision ruled bakers could refuse to serve gay patrons.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.