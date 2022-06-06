Flagler and Florida Gas Prices Hit New High, Relief Not Yet in Sight

Florida gas prices are creeping closer to $5 a gallon. The state average jumped 18 cents last week, reaching a new all-time high of $4.76 per gallon on Sunday.

In Palm Coast on Monday, regular gas was selling for $4.72 to $4.76 at gas stations on State Road 100 and Palm Coast Parkway, with the lowest reported price in the region at the Hess station on U.S. 1 south of Korona, where it was selling for $4.65. Similar prices are in effect at stations at the intersection of I-95 and U.S. 1. Lower prices are at Buc-ees on LPGA Boulevard and I-95 ($4.57 a gallon) and at Sam’s Club ($4.52).









It’s a global surge: the average price of gallon of gas in France today is $7.95, it is $8.43 in England, and at the end of May, it was $5.5 a gallon in China.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil peaked on Sunday at $120.82, short of the $123.70 peak set on March 8. It has since fallen to $118 this morning, $1 a barrel more than at the beginning of the week, but further fluctuations are expected.

Oil-company stock prices are surging, too: Exxon’s share price is just under $100, up from $60 at the end of the year, a 67 percent increase, Chevron is trading above at $176 a share, up from $115 in December, a 53 percent increase, Shell is trading at $60 a share, up from $44 in December, a 36 percent increase, and so on.

Florida gas prices are now 66 percent more expensive than a year ago. It now costs $71 to fill an average size 15-gallon tank of gas, or nearly $29 more than what drivers paid a year ago.

“Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but It wouldn’t be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night. At this rate, it sure seems like there’s very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer.”

Gasoline future prices increased 24 cents per gallon from the week before, reaching a new all-time record high. Although OPEC+ announced plans to raise oil production by 648,000 barrels per day. (OPEC + refers to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ 13 Middle Eastern and African members, and Venezuela, and the plus refers to 10 additional countries, including mexico, Brunei and Bahrain, but also including Russia.)









Oil and gasoline futures prices traded significantly higher last week as the European Union’s Russian oil ban contributed to ongoing global supply concerns, while expectations of global fuel demand increased after China lifted Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai.

Additional factors weighing on futures prices include a large draw in gasoline supplies and growing exports, amid rising global competition for fuel. This week’s EIA report revealed:

U.S. crude oil stocks are 15 percent below year-ago levels

U.S. gasoline stocks are 6 percent below year-ago levels

Gasoline demand is up 2 percent from a year ago

Domestic refining capacity is down 5 percent from two years ago

Gasoline exports are up 89 percent compare to this time last year; 37 percent more than a week ago

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.90), Fort Lauderdale ($4.79), Miami ($4.79)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.57), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.59), Panama City ($4.60)