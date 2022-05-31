Person Killed in T-Bone Crash at Cody’s Corner, Where DOT Renounced Building Roundabout

A person was killed in a two-vehicle, t-bone crash at the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304, also known as Cody’s Corner, south of Bunnell this afternoon.

The crash took place at 4:20 p.m. when a blue sedan t-boned a Ford Excursion. The Excursion ended up on its roof, its mid-section on the driver side demolished. The sedan’s front was crumpled beyond recognition. It stayed on its wheels. Both vehicles ended up in the grass off SR11’s east shoulder, with debris covering SR 11 a few feet north of the intersection.









There are stop signs for traffic on 304, not on SR 11. one of the vehicles appears to have driven through the stop sign. One of the occupants of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene within minutes of the crash, after authorities had scrambled for, then cancelled, requests for an emergency helicopter.

One other person was injured, but not with life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles had Florida plates.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene, regulating traffic, with the Florida Highway Patrol conducting the investigation. Flagler County Fiore Rescue responded to the scene, where the investigation was expected to last a few hours.

The four-way stop-signed intersection is among the most dangerous in the county, and before 2018 was one of the three most dangerouns, along with U.S. 1 at Old Dixie Highway, and U.S. 1 at Matanzas Woods Parkway. Two people were killed at Cody’s Corner in a crash in 2015, others have been injured.

It was one of three locations planned for a roundabout in Flagler County to reduce deadly crashes, along with the two other dangerous locations. The Department of Transportation went ahead with construction of the roundabouts at both U.S. 1 locations starting in 2018. The roundabout for Cody’s Corner was in the design phase as late as April 2018. But the department gave up on that plan that summer, saying the project was on hold because, in a DOT spokesperson’s words, “Certain things have come up in our research that maybe we want to reconsider.”









There have been no fatalities at either intersections that have been replaced with roundabouts on U.S. 1 since those projects were completed in 2019 and 2020. The Department of Transportation favors roundabouts because while they may not reduce the total number of crashes, they significantly reduce the severity of crashes–and the number of fatalities.

Today’s crash at Cody’s Corner resulted in the 14th fatality of the year on Flagler roads, the 15th when the death of a 15-year-old pedestrian struck by a car on State Road A1A is included.





