







Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Flagler Beach Webcam:

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

Magic Show with Mark Allen, 10 a.m. to noon at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants. The month of June begins Florida’s hurricane season and we are delighted to have Jonathan Lord, the Emergency Management Director of Flagler County, here to speak on hurricane preparedness and what you, as new Florida residents, need to know.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Today is the United Nation’s International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. From the UN: “It is a sad reality that in situations where armed conflict breaks out, it is the most vulnerable members of societies – namely children, who are most affected by the consequences of war. The six most common violations are recruitment and use of children in war, killing, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access. On 19 August 1982, at its emergency special session on the question of Palestine, the General Assembly, “appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression”, decided to commemorate 4 June of each year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. The purpose of the day is to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse. This day affirms the UN’s commitment to protect the rights of children. Its work is guided by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most rapidly and widely ratified international human rights treaty in history. […] The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides us with the universal masterplan to secure a better future for children. The new agenda includes for the first time a specific target (16.2) to end all forms of violence against children, and ending the abuse, neglect and exploitation of children is mainstreamed across several other violence-related targets.”

Now this: It is Bruce Dern’s birthday. He’s 86. Here he is, killing John Wayne in “The Cowboys” (1973), and telling you to get over it.













The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

