Palm Coast Hosts Memorial Day Ceremony at Heroes Park

Join the City of Palm Coast for a Memorial Day Ceremony, “Remembering America’s Heroes,” on Monday, May 30 at 8 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway. There is limited parking on site, however, parking is available along Corporate Drive and at the library.

The Matanzas Army JROTC will perform the Posting of Colors followed by remarks by Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin. The annual ceremony is open to all ages and honors the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Heroes Memorial Park is a special place for Palm Coast because it recognizes those in the military and law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty. Branches of the military are honored with engraved granite monuments displaying names, along with a Purple Heart Memorial.









Following the City’s ceremony, residents can also attend Flagler County’s ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard in Bunnell.

All City of Palm Coast offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, for the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will re-open on Tuesday, May 31, at 8 a.m. Recycling and garbage collection will proceed according to the regular schedule.